When Can You Get Another COVID Vaccine and Which Should You Get? Use This Interactive Tool to Find Out

While most Americans are now eligible for a COVID vaccine, specific guidance around questions like which vaccine to get, how many doses and how long to wait between shots is more nuanced, and continues to evolve.

In the past month, the CDC has expanded inoculation recommendations to include booster doses made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, permitted “mixing and matching” for boosters and OK’d a fourth COVID vaccine dose for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

To help simplify your process for knowing which vaccine you might be recommended to get next, answer just a few simple questions in the tool below.