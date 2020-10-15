What's Your Blood Type? It May Affect Your Risk for COVID-19

A growing body of evidence suggests that blood type may play a role in the risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus or developing life-threatening complications from the illness.

Two studies on the topic were published Wednesday in the journal Blood Advances, a publication of the American Society of Hematology.

One of the studies suggests that if you have type O, you have a slightly lower risk for the coronavirus. But there is zero indication that any blood type is either totally protective or dooms a patient to severe outcomes of COVID-19.

Public health officials say that people with any blood type need to take the same mitigation precautions, such as wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing and effective hand-washing.

