Here’s What’s Open in Phase 3 of Illinois’ Reopening Plan

With Illinois in Phase Three of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase reopening plan, several businesses have reopened, but others still remain closed and may not be in operation again for at least a few weeks.

Illinois entered the current phase, "Recovery," on May 29th, and could move to Phase Four, "Revitalization" as soon as late June, as long as the state's health care regions maintain a coronavirus case positivity rate of 20% or less.

Here's a breakdown of what's open in the current phase, Phase Three:

Outdoor recreation:

State parks open

Activities permitted in groups of 10 or fewer with social distancing.

Campgrounds are allowed to open, with proper social distancing procedures in place

Driving ranges are allowed to reopen, and the Illinois Department of Public Health has provided guidance on how to safely reopen those practice facilities.

Outdoor shooting ranges and paintball courses are also allowed to reopen, with guidelines in place

May 20 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces changes to phase three of Illinois’ reopening plan.

Businesses: