Here’s What’s Open in Phase 3 of Illinois’ Reopening Plan

With Illinois in Phase Three of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase reopening plan, several businesses have reopened, but others still remain closed and may not be in operation again for at least a few weeks.
Illinois entered the current phase, "Recovery," on May 29th, and could move to Phase Four, "Revitalization" as soon as late June, as long as the state's health care regions maintain a coronavirus case positivity rate of 20% or less.
Here's a breakdown of what's open in the current phase, Phase Three:
Outdoor recreation:
- State parks open
- Activities permitted in groups of 10 or fewer with social distancing.
- Campgrounds are allowed to open, with proper social distancing procedures in place
- Driving ranges are allowed to reopen, and the Illinois Department of Public Health has provided guidance on how to safely reopen those practice facilities.
- Outdoor shooting ranges and paintball courses are also allowed to reopen, with guidelines in place
Businesses:
- Manufacturing: Non-essential manufacturing that can safely operate with social distancing can reopen with IDPH approved safety guidance
- “Non-essential” businesses: Employees of “non-essential” businesses are allowed to return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance depending upon risk level, tele-work strongly encouraged wherever possible; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees
- Bars and restaurants: Open for delivery, pickup, drive through. Restaurants area also allowed to open outdoor seating in this phase. Social distancing requirements still in place, meaning tables should be six feet apart from one another and from sidewalks, masks and distancing measures are required for staff and other precautions.
- Personal care services and health clubs: Barbershops and salons open with IDPH approved safety guidance; Health and fitness clubs can provide outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training with IDPH approved safety guidance
- Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance, including face coverings