What Would a COVID Memorial Look Like? Designers Share Early Ideas for Permanent Tribute

While it will most likely be years before anyone builds a COVID memorial in Washington, architects, artists and others are already thinking about ways to remember it

white flags on the Mall near the Washington Monument
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

There is no memorial to the estimated 675,000 people killed in the U.S. in the 1918 Influenza pandemic on the National Mall. But if there were, some think, the country would have done a better job handling COVID-19.

"I think we could have been much better prepared had we been more culturally aware about what happened in 1918," said Spencer Bailey, the author of a recent book about memorials who has an unusually personal connection to memorials. "One of the reasons that we've found ourselves in our scrambled response to Covid is there are barely any memorials to the flu of 1918."

Many now intend to make sure this pandemic doesn't get lost to history like the last one. While it will most likely be years before anyone builds a COVID memorial in Washington, architects, artists and people touched by the pandemic from around the world are already thinking about ways to remember it, which might require reinventing the idea of memorials.

Current law says new monuments can't even be considered for the National Mall until at least 25 years after a historic event or the death of the person to be honored. Congress, however, which has to authorize new monuments, can make exceptions, as lawmakers are considering doing for a proposed Global War on Terror Memorial.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is now over 675,000, surpassing the 1918 flu as the deadliest pandemic in the nation's history. The record comes as leaders are pleading with unvaccinated adults to get their shots, while already vaccinated adults are wondering about booster shots to boost their immune response. Dr. Alok Patel weighs in.

