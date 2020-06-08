What Will Open in Illinois as Part of Phase Four of ‘Restore Illinois’ Plan?

The state of Illinois is currently in Phase Three of its phased reopening plan, but with metrics looking good for a potential move into Phase Four, it’s perhaps worth exploring what businesses will be allowed to re-open when the state hits that date.

According to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois can move to Phase Four no earlier than June 26, or 28 days after the move into Phase Three.

Here is a rundown of how businesses will be impacted by a potential move into Phase Four:

Bars and Restaurants -

-Bars and restaurants will be allowed to have indoor seating, with capacity limits and other approved safety guidance from IDPH.

Entertainment -

-Movie theaters and performing arts spaces will be allowed to open with capacity limits and IDPH safety guidance.

Manufacturing -

-All manufacturing will be allowed to open with IDPH-approved safety guidance.

Personal Care Services/Health Clubs -

-Capacity limits will be slightly increased at hair salons and spas. Health and fitness clubs, which can currently open for private workouts and outdoor classes, will be allowed to open with capacity limits.

Retailers -

-All retailers are allowed to open with capacity limits and safety guidance.

Schools -

-P-12 schools, colleges, summer programs and child care are all allowed to open for in-person instruction and care with IDPH safety guidance in place.

Here are select other limitations in place under Phase Four:

-Gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed, up from 10 or fewer in Phase Three.

-All healthcare providers are open.

-All outdoor recreation is allowed.

The metrics the state must hit in order to move into Phase Four:

-A region must be under a 20 percent positivity rate, and cannot increase by more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period.

-A region can’t seen an overall increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days.

-A region must have a surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators.

-Testing must be available regardless of symptoms or risk factors.

-Contact tracing must be performed within 24 hours of diagnosis on more than 90 percent of cases in the region.