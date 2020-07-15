Watch Live: Pritzker to Give COVID-19 Update at 12 P.M.

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the press conference beginning at 12 p.m. CST in the player above

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give a coronavirus update Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at noon in Chicago.

Details on what Pritzker will say weren't immediately known.

Wednesday's briefing will mark his first coronavirus-specific news conference in more than two weeks, though he's answered questions about the pandemic at other events.

Most recently, when asked Tuesday if he's considering shutting down indoor dining and bars again, Pritzker said he "will not hesitate" to reimpose some restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus if certain metrics continue to rise.

"We're watching these numbers very, very closely. I don't wake up on any day and not look at those numbers first thing," Pritzker said. "We've been very measured about how we've reopened our state, and there are many people that complain that where we are now isn't open enough. And so I would just say that I will not hesitate to reimpose some mitigations if we see our numbers moving upward."

Health officials in Illinois confirmed more than 700 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 25 additional deaths.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 707 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 155,506.

Tuesday’s death toll brings the number of fatalities related to COVID-19 to 7,218, according to health officials.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate remains at three percent, according to health officials.

Hospitalization numbers did inch up slightly, with 1,416 hospitalizations for COVID-19. Of those patients, 333 were in intensive care units, and 126 patients were on ventilators as of July 13.