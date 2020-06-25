WATCH LIVE: Pritzker to Give Coronavirus Update Ahead of Illinois Entering Phase 4

NOTE: Watch the governor's 2:30 p.m. press conference live in the player above

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will deliver a coronavirus update on Thursday, a day before the state is scheduled to enter phase four of reopening.

Pritzker is set to give the COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. CST.

Illinois began phase three of its reopening plan on May 29. That meant the earliest the state could enter the fourth phase was June 26.

Phase four of the "Restore Illinois" plan allows for the reopening or expansion of several industries, including indoor dining at restaurants, health and fitness, movies and theaters, museums and zoos and more. This next phase also increases the size of gatherings that are allowed from 10 people to a maximum of 50 people.

All four regions of Illinois are on track to enter phase four on Friday, Pritzker's office said.

The governor released detailed guidelines this week for each industry as restrictions are set to loosen further.

He also released long-awaited guidance for schools across the state as questions swirl over how instruction will resume in the fall.