Watch Live: Pritzker, Lightfoot, Federal Officials to Give Joint COVID-19 Update at 11:30 A.M.

A coalition of Illinois, Chicago, Cook County and federal officials will deliver a joint COVID-19 update Friday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Region 5 Administrator Kevin Sligh will all take part in the news conference at 11:30 a.m. at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago, according to Pritzker and Lightfoot's public schedules.

The details of what they may discuss were not immediately clear. The update comes one day after sources said the city's United Center would be turned into a mass vaccination site. Crews were seen at the United Center working on some sort of set-up in the parking lot Friday morning.

The event also comes one day after Illinois expanded Phase 1B of its vaccination plan, opening up eligibility to include people with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities.

While the state expanded its Phase 1B, many counties, health departments and hospital systems - including Chicago and Cook County - said they would not join the rest of Illinois in increasing eligibility, citing low vaccine supply for those who already qualify.

Previously under the earlier iteration Phase 1B, residents age 65 and over as well as essential workers qualify to receive the vaccine.

While frustration has been evident - both among residents seeking their shots as well as many government and health officials - over low vaccine supply, the shipments have increased in recent days after being stymied by winter weather last week.

On Thursday, Illinois reported a single-day high of vaccinations across the state, with more than 130,000 doses administered in the previous 24 hours. Nearly 2.7 million doses of the two available vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, with another 445,200 doses allocated to the federal government's program for long-term care facilities. Of those, more than 2.4 million doses have been administered statewide.

Multiple sources said Thursday that the city's United Center could become a mass vaccination center as soon as next month. The site would be able to administer doses for up to 7,000 people per day, according to Crain's Chicago Business.

The governor's office did not immediately confirm the announcement, but applauded President Joe Biden's administration for "efforts to launch high capacity vaccination sites across the country are essential to equity,"

"[Gov. Pritzker] appreciates the robust collaboration with the President and his team," the governor's office said in a statement. "Our partners at Cook County and in the City of Chicago are also essential to our collective success, especially as we work together to make sure we’re ready to use the increasing supply of vaccine in the most equitable way possible."

Chicago itself announced Thursday a new partnership with Prism Health Lab "to operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Chicago." The $15 million contract will go toward the operation of "new mass vaccination sites in the coming months" as well as "operation of city-funded points of dispensing sites (PODs), with an option to also conduct mobile vaccination programs as needed," according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Chicago health officials had previously said they were looking into creating mass vaccination sites at several sports stadiums, but those venues wouldn't be used until the city gets more doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the CDPH, the department looked into hosting mass-vaccination sites at Wrigley Field, the United Center and Soldier Field, but planned to wait until the city’s allotment of vaccines increases.

“We are completely ready to stand up mass vaccination sites, but it’s about vaccine,” she said during a Facebook Live earlier this month.