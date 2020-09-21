Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker to Give Testing Update, Discuss Childcare

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to speak about the coronavirus pandemic at two separate events on Monday, the first a testing update and the second a discussion on childcare, according to his public schedule.

The testing update will be at 10:30 a.m. CST at the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation in Springfield, his office says.

Then at 12 p.m., Pritzker and local leaders will discuss childcare grants through the Child Care Assistance Program in Lincoln, according to his schedule.

Health officials in Illinois on Sunday reported 1,402 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 14 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new cases of the virus brings the statewide total to 274,258 cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The 14 additional deaths bring the statewide death toll to 8,450 fatalities related to the virus.

A day after Illinois surged past the five million tests plateau, officials reported an additional 48,011 tests returned to state laboratories. That puts the state at 5,105,153 tests conducted during the pandemic, according to health officials.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate has dropped slightly once again, falling to 3.49% on Sunday. That marks a continued decline in that number, which had seen worrying increases in the month of August.

The state’s recovery rate for the virus, defined as patients reporting no symptoms six or more weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, remains at 96%.