Walk-In Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Appointments Coming to Kankakee, Other Illinois Counties

As the state of Illinois looks to continue to boost access to the coronavirus vaccine, state officials announced that rural vaccination teams will now provide walk-in appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming weeks.
According to a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, clinics will begin to offer the shots on a first come, first served basis beginning in Lawrence County on Wednesday. A second event conducted by one of the state’s mobile vaccination teams and members of the Illinois National Guard, is set for Friday in Macon County, according to the release.
“Providing equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine to communities across Illinois remains a top priority for my administration. Already, 60 percent of residents 18 and over have received their first vaccine dose and the addition of these mobile vaccination sites will help expand access to even more Illinoisans,”Pritzker said in a statement.“I encourage all Illinoisans to take advantage of the many opportunities across the state to get vaccinated as we power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In six Illinois counties, including Kankakee County, rural vaccination teams will conduct second dose clinics in coming weeks. Those teams will also have a number of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which will be available on a walk-in basis:
|Date
|County
|Clinic Location
|Doses Available
|May 14
|Clark
County
|No appointment necessary Marshall Baptist Church
1608 Illinois Hwy 1
Marshall IL
|Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: while supplies last
|May 17
|Iroquois
County
|No appointment necessary Iroquois County Fairgrounds
4H Building
1309 East 2000 North Road Watseka IL
|Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: while supplies last
|May 18-20
| Kankakee
County
|No appointment necessary Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene 1000 N. Entrance Avenue
Kankakee IL
| Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: 1,200
|May 23
| Marion
County
|No appointment necessary Moose Lodge
(Centralia Moose Family Center)
1824 S. Poplar Street Centralia IL
| Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: 200
|May 25
| Jefferson
County
|No appointment necessary Southtown Apostolic Church and Family Advocacy Center
1108 S. 15th Street
Mt. Vernon IL
| Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: 200
|May 26
| Fayette
County
|No appointment necessary Fayette County Health Department
416 W. Edwards Street
Vandalia IL
| Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: 100
A total of nine counties that were previously served by rapid response vaccination teams will have days designated for second-dose appointments, but will also offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a walk-in basis.
Those counties will include LaSalle, Ogle and Boone counties, according to state health officials:
|Date
|County
|Clinic Location
|Doses Available
|May 6
|Tazewell
County
|No appointment necessary
Pekin Memorial Ice Arena 250 Red Bud Dr. Pekin, IL
|Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: while supplies last
|May 10
|McDonough County
|No appointment necessary
WIU Recreation Center (Macomb) 1001 W. University Dr.
Macomb, IL
| Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: while supplies last
|May 12
|La Salle County
|No appointment necessary
Illinois Valley Community Center 321 W Main St. Ottawa, IL
|Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: while supplies last
|May 14
|Woodford County
|No appointment necessary
Case New Holland (Goodfield) 600 Peoria St.
Goodfield, IL
|Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: while supplies last
|May 17
|Whiteside
County
|No appointment necessary McCormick’s Events Center 205 E 3rd St. Rock Falls, IL
|Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: 500
|May 20
|Ogle
County
|No appointment necessary
Oregon Fire Department 100 W Washington St. Oregon, IL
|Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J:500
|May 21
|Boone
County
|No appointment necessary Poplar Grove Fire District 305 W Grove St. Poplar Grove, IL
|Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: 300
|May 22
|Carroll
County
|No appointment necessary
West Carroll Middle School 622 S East St. Mount Carroll, IL
|Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: 200
|May 23
|Stephenson
County
|No appointment necessary
Highland Community College 2998 W Pearl City Road Freeport, IL
|Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: 200
According to health officials, approximately 55% of Illinois residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The state has administered more than 9.5 million doses, including 2.9 million doses to residents age 65 and older.