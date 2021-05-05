Walk-In Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Appointments Coming to Kankakee, Other Illinois Counties

As the state of Illinois looks to continue to boost access to the coronavirus vaccine, state officials announced that rural vaccination teams will now provide walk-in appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming weeks.

According to a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, clinics will begin to offer the shots on a first come, first served basis beginning in Lawrence County on Wednesday. A second event conducted by one of the state’s mobile vaccination teams and members of the Illinois National Guard, is set for Friday in Macon County, according to the release.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Providing equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine to communities across Illinois remains a top priority for my administration. Already, 60 percent of residents 18 and over have received their first vaccine dose and the addition of these mobile vaccination sites will help expand access to even more Illinoisans,”Pritzker said in a statement.“I encourage all Illinoisans to take advantage of the many opportunities across the state to get vaccinated as we power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In six Illinois counties, including Kankakee County, rural vaccination teams will conduct second dose clinics in coming weeks. Those teams will also have a number of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which will be available on a walk-in basis:

Date County Clinic Location Doses Available May 14 Clark

County No appointment necessary Marshall Baptist Church

1608 Illinois Hwy 1

Marshall IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: while supplies last May 17 Iroquois

County No appointment necessary Iroquois County Fairgrounds

4H Building

1309 East 2000 North Road Watseka IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: while supplies last May 18-20 Kankakee

County No appointment necessary Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene 1000 N. Entrance Avenue

Kankakee IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: 1,200 May 23 Marion

County No appointment necessary Moose Lodge

(Centralia Moose Family Center)

1824 S. Poplar Street Centralia IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: 200 May 25 Jefferson

County No appointment necessary Southtown Apostolic Church and Family Advocacy Center

1108 S. 15th Street

Mt. Vernon IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: 200 May 26 Fayette

County No appointment necessary Fayette County Health Department

416 W. Edwards Street

Vandalia IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: 100

A total of nine counties that were previously served by rapid response vaccination teams will have days designated for second-dose appointments, but will also offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a walk-in basis.

Those counties will include LaSalle, Ogle and Boone counties, according to state health officials:

Date County Clinic Location Doses Available May 6 Tazewell

County No appointment necessary

Pekin Memorial Ice Arena 250 Red Bud Dr. Pekin, IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: while supplies last May 10 McDonough County No appointment necessary

WIU Recreation Center (Macomb) 1001 W. University Dr.

Macomb, IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: while supplies last May 12 La Salle County No appointment necessary

Illinois Valley Community Center 321 W Main St. Ottawa, IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: while supplies last May 14 Woodford County No appointment necessary

Case New Holland (Goodfield) 600 Peoria St.

Goodfield, IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: while supplies last May 17 Whiteside

County No appointment necessary McCormick’s Events Center 205 E 3rd St. Rock Falls, IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: 500 May 20 Ogle

County No appointment necessary

Oregon Fire Department 100 W Washington St. Oregon, IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J:500 May 21 Boone

County No appointment necessary Poplar Grove Fire District 305 W Grove St. Poplar Grove, IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: 300 May 22 Carroll

County No appointment necessary

West Carroll Middle School 622 S East St. Mount Carroll, IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: 200 May 23 Stephenson

County No appointment necessary

Highland Community College 2998 W Pearl City Road Freeport, IL Moderna: 2nd dose clinic



J&J: 200

According to health officials, approximately 55% of Illinois residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The state has administered more than 9.5 million doses, including 2.9 million doses to residents age 65 and older.