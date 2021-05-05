johnson & johnson vaccine

Walk-In Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Appointments Coming to Kankakee, Other Illinois Counties

As the state of Illinois looks to continue to boost access to the coronavirus vaccine, state officials announced that rural vaccination teams will now provide walk-in appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming weeks.

According to a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, clinics will begin to offer the shots on a first come, first served basis beginning in Lawrence County on Wednesday. A second event conducted by one of the state’s mobile vaccination teams and members of the Illinois National Guard, is set for Friday in Macon County, according to the release.

“Providing equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine to communities across Illinois remains a top priority for my administration. Already, 60 percent of residents 18 and over have received their first vaccine dose and the addition of these mobile vaccination sites will help expand access to even more Illinoisans,”Pritzker said in a statement.“I encourage all Illinoisans to take advantage of the many opportunities across the state to get vaccinated as we power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In six Illinois counties, including Kankakee County, rural vaccination teams will conduct second dose clinics in coming weeks. Those teams will also have a number of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which will be available on a walk-in basis:

DateCountyClinic LocationDoses Available
May 14Clark
County  		No appointment necessary   Marshall Baptist Church
1608 Illinois Hwy 1
Marshall IL		Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: while supplies last
May 17Iroquois
County		No appointment necessary   Iroquois County Fairgrounds
4H Building
1309 East 2000 North Road Watseka IL		Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: while supplies last
  May 18-20  Kankakee
County		No appointment necessary Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene 1000 N. Entrance Avenue
Kankakee IL		  Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: 1,200
    May 23    Marion
County		No appointment necessary   Moose Lodge
(Centralia Moose Family Center)
1824 S. Poplar Street Centralia IL		  Moderna: 2nd dose clinic
J&J: 200
    May 25    Jefferson
County		No appointment necessary   Southtown Apostolic Church and Family Advocacy Center
1108 S. 15th Street
Mt. Vernon IL		  Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: 200
  May 26  Fayette
County		No appointment necessary   Fayette County Health Department
416 W. Edwards Street
Vandalia IL  		  Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: 100

A total of nine counties that were previously served by rapid response vaccination teams will have days designated for second-dose appointments, but will also offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a walk-in basis.

Those counties will include LaSalle, Ogle and Boone counties, according to state health officials:

DateCountyClinic LocationDoses Available
May 6Tazewell
County		No appointment necessary
Pekin Memorial Ice Arena 250 Red Bud Dr. Pekin, IL		Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: while supplies last
May 10McDonough CountyNo appointment necessary
WIU Recreation Center (Macomb) 1001 W. University Dr.
Macomb, IL		  Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: while supplies last
May 12La Salle CountyNo appointment necessary
Illinois Valley Community Center 321 W Main St. Ottawa, IL		Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: while supplies last
May 14Woodford CountyNo appointment necessary
Case New Holland (Goodfield) 600 Peoria St.
Goodfield, IL		Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: while supplies last
May 17Whiteside
County		No appointment necessary McCormick’s Events Center 205 E 3rd St. Rock Falls, ILModerna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: 500
May 20Ogle
County		No appointment necessary
Oregon Fire Department 100 W Washington St. Oregon, IL		Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J:500
May 21Boone
County		No appointment necessary Poplar Grove Fire District 305 W Grove St. Poplar Grove, ILModerna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: 300
May 22Carroll
County		No appointment necessary
West Carroll Middle School 622 S East St. Mount Carroll, IL		Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: 200
May 23Stephenson
County		No appointment necessary
Highland Community College 2998 W Pearl City Road Freeport, IL		Moderna: 2nd dose clinic

J&J: 200

According to health officials, approximately 55% of Illinois residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The state has administered more than 9.5 million doses, including 2.9 million doses to residents age 65 and older.

This article tagged under:

johnson & johnson vaccinecoronavirus illinois
