Walgreens Launching Mobile COVID Vaccine Clinics in Chicago

Walgreens announced Monday that it's launching multiple mobile COVID vaccination clinics in Chicago.

The traveling clinics "will focus on bringing COVID-19 vaccines directly to underserved communities and those with barriers to accessing the vaccine," Walgreens said in a statement announcing the launch.

The pharmacy giant said individuals will be able to walk up to a mobile clinic and get vaccinated that same day.

Walgreens did not say where the clinics will stop in Chicago but said it is partnering with local organizations to make community members aware of the locations and dates.

The company, based in suburban Deerfield, said it's hosted more than 700 vaccination clinics across the country, primarily at churches and community centers, with plans to host hundreds more this month.

Walgreens also said Monday it will offer same-day COVID vaccination appointments in all retail locations nationwide beginning Wednesday, with walk-in appointments available at select stores as well.

Since vaccinations began in December, Walgreens says it has administered more than 15 million vaccine doses. NBC News reported Monday that Walgreens is responsible for 21% of the more than 180,000 doses wasted nationwide that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded as of late March.

Walgreens said wasted doses amounted to less than 0.5 percent of the more than 8 million COVID vaccine doses administered by the company in long-term care facilities and through a federal partnership during that time frame.

"Our goal has always been ensuring every dose of vaccine is used," company spokesperson Kris Lathan told NBC News in an email.

Those seeking vaccination appointments through Walgreens can schedule on the pharmacy's website or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

For a full guide to booking a vaccination appointment in Illinois, click here.