Walgreens Begins Distributing Free N95 Masks. Where to Get Them in the Chicago Area

Walgreens on Friday announced it has started distributing its first wave of free N95 masks from the government, but the locations where you can get them so far is limited.

In the Chicago area, two stores were on the initial list of locations, but the Illinois-based pharmacy chain said more will be coming soon.

"Masks have begun to rollout to the first wave of stores and will continue to rollout into additional stores in the coming days and weeks," the company said in a statement. "We anticipate all participating stores will receive supply by mid-February."

As of Friday, these two Chicago locations were the only stores in Illinois offering the masks while supplies lasts.

7510 N. Western Ave.

1614 W. 47th St.

There were also four locations in Indiana, including one in Gary, three locations in Michigan and three locations in Wisconsin, including two in Milwaukee.

2500 Grant St., Gary, Indiana

5580 Georgetown Rd., Indianapolis, Indiana

2400 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, Indiana

2345 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, Indiana

1600 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin

5115 W. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin

3201 E. Layton Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin

For the full list, which will continue to be updated "as shipments arrive in-store,"

Walgreens is one of several chains offering up the free masks this week.

According to CVS Health, some locations were expected to receive mask shipments Thursday, with more arriving on a rolling basis as supplies become available. Once shipments arrive, they will be available in pharmacy stores as well as locations in Target.

"Inventory is expected to begin to arrive at these locations as early as Thursday, January 27 and will continue arriving on a rolling basis as additional supply becomes available," the company told NBC 5 in a statement. "Masks are limited to three per person, while supplies last, and signs will be posted to indicate N95 mask availability."

Meijer began handing out free N95 masks to shoppers Monday, becoming one of the first major retail chains to do so as part of a Biden administration initiative.

The Michigan-based company and numerous other retailers enrolled in the COVID-19 Vaccination Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership are receiving an allotment of masks to distribute to the public in the coming days.

Meijer said in a statement that it received an estimated three million masks, which will be available for anyone who needs them.

The masks will be located in boxes on a table near the grocery store entrance, the company said in a news release. A Meijer greeter, who will be wearing gloves, will place the N95 masks in piles of three for customers to take.

Meijer isn't the only Midwest chain to have started giving out masks.

Des-Moines based Hy-Vee, which operates more than a dozen stores in Illinois, said the majority of its locations in the state have received shipments of N95 masks and started distribution.

All 275 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations will receive their mask allocation by mid-week, a company spokeswoman said.

A total of 400 million face masks from the Strategic National Stockpile are being sent to retailers and health centers across the country and were expected to be given out starting this week. Each resident will be limited to three masks per person to ensure broad access to the program, according to a White House official.

Walmart plans to make masks available starting late this week at the front of select Walmart and Sam's Club stores, according to a statement provided by the retailer.

A spokeswoman for Kroger, which operates the Chicago-area supermarket chain Mariano's, said stores with pharmacies will serve as distribution points for N95 masks, and more details will be shared this week.

Here's a list of where you'll be able to find a free N95 mask in Illinois, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Albertsons Companies (including Osco, Jewel-Osco and other subsidiaries)

Costco

CPESN USA

CVS

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network

Health Mart Pharmacies

Hy-Vee

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

Meijer

The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save and other brands under the company)

Piggy Wiggly

Schnucks

Walgreens

Walmart (including Sam’s Club)

A full list of which pharmacies and retailers are participating in the program can be found here.

The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N-95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masks for the general public Jan. 14, saying people "may choose" to wear N95 and KN95 masks because they offer the best protection against Covid. But the agency stopped short of recommending that people seek out certain masks over others.

During the early days of the pandemic, people in the U.S. were urged to leave N95 masks and the KN95 versions made in China for health care workers, according to NBC News. But since then, the U.S. has bolstered its manufacturing capacity, and the country now has a stockpile of 750 million N95 masks as part of the Strategic National Stockpile for health care workers.

Some members of Congress have pressured Biden to more aggressively address the financial cost of COVID tests and masks to shift the burden away from U.S. households. The N95 masks can sell for as little as $1 and be reused several times, but they can add up to be more expensive than reusable cloth masks over time.