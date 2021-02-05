Virus Updates: Yankee Stadium Opens as Vaccination Site; Volunteers Help Elders Book COVID Shots

Although coronavirus hospitalizations are falling across the United States, virus-related deaths have remained stubbornly high, with 50,000 new fatalities in the last two weeks alone. California has contributed the most to the toll, averaging more than 500 deaths per day in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is racing to detect dangerous coronavirus mutations. Scientists say an absence of national leadership and coordination, plus a lack of funding and supplies for overburdened laboratories trying to juggle diagnostic testing with the hunt for genetic changes, caused the U.S. to fall behind.

The United States has reported more than 26.7 million coronavirus cases and 456,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News,.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Yankee Stadium Opens as Mega Vaccination Site

Yankee Stadium in New York City opens as a mega vaccination center on Friday.

The stadium, which will accept only Bronx neighborhood residents, expects to vaccinate about 15,000 in the first week, NBC New York reports.

Several other stadiums and arenas, usually home to professional sporting events, across the country have opened as vaccination sites, including Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. Last month, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy encouraged all teams to offer their stadiums and other facilities as vaccination sites for the general public

Volunteer Army Helps Florida Elders Book Coveted COVID Shots

Jenn Greenberg is part of a 120-member volunteer force helping South Florida residents 65 and older clear the daunting hurdles of state-run vaccination registration systems that are poorly organized and rely heavily on a technology that is often like a foreign language to them.

The problem has emerged in numerous states, where the absence of a streamlined national system has forced local governments to hurriedly cobble together a puzzling patchwork of vaccine distribution and administration plans.

“I realized how many barriers were in place which made lining up appointments very difficult,” said Greenberg, 36, who was inspired to volunteer her services after she saw how much work it took to get her own parents and grandparents signed up.

“Unfortunately, there are many people in need,” she said.

When Florida expanded eligibility for the vaccine to the general elderly population in late December, anxious seniors camped out overnight at vaccination sites, phone lines rang unanswered and websites crashed. Many seniors have also been thrown by having to register online instead of making an appointment by phone or in person.

Recognizing a need to simplify the process, school principal Russ Schwartz and registered nurse Katherine Quirk of Parkland established the South Florida COVID-19 Vaccination Info page on Facebook.

US Officials Mull Sending Masks to Each American

Biden administration officials are weighing sending masks to every American as they hope to nudge individuals to do their part in lowering coronavirus transmission rates.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said in an interview with NBC News that administration officials are looking at using mask supplies that the government already has in its stockpile.

Klain said that the administration hopes to make an announcement on a potential move “in the next few days or next week.”