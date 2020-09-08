Virus Updates: West Virginia University Suspends Classes; 11 Test Positive After Frat Party

The United States Congress returns from its summer break Tuesday, but hopes remain dim for another coronavirus relief bill from Washington. The legislation was supposed to deliver another round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans, but talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track.

Over the holiday weekend, the U.S. topped 190,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a tally by NBC News. With 6.2 million confirmed cases, the U.S. has the largest outbreak of any country in the world.

Prior to Labor Day weekend, several U.S. officials urged people to maintain social distancing practices during the unofficial last weekend of the summer. Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned states in the Midwest were at risk of experiencing a surge in virus cases, while President Donald Trump urged Americans to remain "vigilant" and wear masks. "We need everybody to be careful," he said Friday.

But a heat wave over the holiday weekend sent thousands of Californians to beaches as temperatures reached triple digits in much of the state, raising concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

West Virginia University Suspends in-Person Undergrad Classes Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases

West Virginia University announced Monday that it would suspend in-person classes at its main campus because of concerns over a recent spike in coronavirus infections, NBC News reports.

The university said in-person undergraduate classes would be canceled Tuesday at its main campus in Morgantown and then shift to online-only instruction through Sept. 25. The school said graduate-level and professional courses would continue to be offered in person during the same period.

In a statement, university officials said the decision was made "in direct response to a recent increase in positive cases in students on the Morgantown campus, as well as concern for the probability of increased cases following several reports of parties held this holiday weekend where groups should have been in quarantine."

West Virginia University enrolls nearly 30,000 students across all its campuses and programs. The state had nearly 11,600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, according to NBC News' tally.

Seventeen students from Providence College became the latest group in the country to be suspended for violating COVID-19 restrictions. This incident follows students suspended from the SUNY system, Montclair University, Syracuse University and Michigan State, among others, for gathering or partying during the pandemic.

UNH President Calls Fraternity Party ‘Reprehensible' After 11 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

More than 10 cases of COVID-19 have been traced to a fraternity party where people did not follow public health guidelines, the president of the University of New Hampshire said.

University and state health officials said Sunday that 11 people have tested positive for the virus so far following an Aug. 29 party at the Theta Chi fraternity, NBC Boston reports.

In a Sunday letter to the university community, UNH President James Dean said more than 100 students and non-students attended the "reprehensible" party at 5 Strafford Ave. in Durham.

"Let me be clear: this is reckless behavior and the kind of behavior that undermines our planning and will lead to us switching to a fully remote mode,'' Dean said in the letter.

