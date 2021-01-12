Virus Updates: 2nd Lawmaker Tests Positive for COVID After Capitol Lockdown

President-elect Joe Biden received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday as the nation continues to ramp up its vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, the Capitol's attending physician warned House lawmakers Sunday they may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege by a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters. Two representatives have since tested positive.

The United States has reported 22 million coronavirus cases and 376,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Washington Rep. Says She Caught COVID-19 During Capitol Riot From Unmasked Colleagues

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and she says she caught it while on lockdown during the U.S. Capitol riot with fellow House members who were not wearing masks.

In her statement, released early Tuesday morning, Jayapal called for "serious fines" to be issued to members who refused to wear masks in the U.S. Capitol.

"This is not a joke," the statement read. "Our lives and our livelihoods are at risk, and anyone who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy."

Jayapal will continue to work while in quarantine.

Public health officials started raising the alarm even while the riot was still happening about the possibility that so many people gathered in such close quarters could lead to a new outbreak. Earlier Monday, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ, announced she too had tested positive.

Disneyland to Serve as COVID-19 Vaccine Super Site in Orange County

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim has been established as the Super first Point-of-Dispensing site for COVID-19 vaccines for residents, Orange County officials announced Monday.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” said acting Chairman Andrew Do, First District, in a statement issued by the county. “We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county.”

The site will have the ability to vaccinate thousands of residents daily, according to the county.

“It's important to vaccinate as many willing people as possible for COVID-19, and we need the space to do it,” said Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, Third District, said in the county's statement. “I thank Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for stepping up in the shared effort to give OC residents protection against the virus.”

The Disneyland site is expected to begin operations later this week, matching a similar timeline to Los Angeles switching Dodger Stadium from a COVID-19 testing super site to a vaccination super site, NBC Los Angeles reports.

No, don't start reciting all these statistics that prove vaccines are safe. That's the one thing Ethan Lindenberger, who grew up in an anti-vaxx household, and Matthew Motta, a political science and public health professor at Oklahoma State University, say should be front-of-mind when trying to get the facts across to someone who is anti-vaxx. What could work? Motta and Lindenberger explain lessons they've gleaned from research and personal experience, respectively.

Demand High for Refrigerated Trailers to Store Bodies of COVID-19 Victims

Health officials say they are renting refrigerated trailers to store the rising number of people who are dying from COVID-19 complications, NBC Los Angeles reports.

The demand for the containers is getting higher in the Inland Empire.

Workers at Mid-State Containers have been getting 40-foot refrigerated containers ready to ship out. Usually they would go to companies that need cold storage for products.

Knotts says over the past few weeks his company has rented out dozens of containers to hospitals and morgues all over the state, most of them in Southern California where the COVID-19 death toll continues to climb daily.

