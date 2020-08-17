Virus Updates: US Tops 170K Deaths; Virus Aid Slow to Reach Local Public Health

The national death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 170,000 over the weekend, and the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 5.4 million, according to a tally by NBC News.

In Oklahoma, a high school student diagnosed with the coronavirus went to school, believing it was safe to do so because they were asymptomatic – several of the high school's students are now in quarantine. Meanwhile, at Oklahoma State University, an entire sorority house is now under isolation after reporting 23 confirmed cases of the virus.

Over the weekend, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force Dr. Deborah Birx traveled to Oklahoma and Kansas, urging people to wear masks. She also called on leaders to close the bars, restrict indoor dining, decrease social gatherings and ensure there’s a mask mandate when positive cases begin to rise.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Federal Virus Money Slow to Trickle to Local Public Health

It was not until Aug. 5 — months after Congress approved aid for the pandemic — that Minneapolis Health Commissioner Gretchen Musicant's department finally received $1.7 million, the equivalent of $4 per Minneapolis resident.

“It’s more a hope and a prayer that we’ll have enough money,” Musicant said.

Since the pandemic began, Congress has set aside trillions of dollars to ease the crisis. A joint Kaiser Health News and Associated Press investigation finds that many communities with big outbreaks have spent little of that federal money on local public health departments for work such as testing and contact tracing. Others, like in Minnesota, were slow to do so.

For example, the states, territories and 154 large cities and counties that received allotments from the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund reported spending only 25% of it through June 30, according to reports that recipients submitted to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Many localities have deployed more money since that June 30 reporting deadline, and both Republican and Democratic governors say they need more to avoid layoffs and cuts to vital state services. Still, as cases in the U.S. top 5 million and deaths soar past 165,000, Republicans in Congress are pointing to the slow spending to argue against sending more money to state and local governments to help with their pandemic response.

“States and localities have only spent about a fourth of the money we already sent them in the springtime,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday. Congressional Democrats’ efforts to get more money for states, he said, “aren’t based on math. They aren’t based on the pandemic.”

Negotiations over a new pandemic relief bill broke down last week, in part because Democrats and Republicans could not agree on funding for state and local governments.

KHN and the AP requested detailed spending breakdowns from recipients of money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund — created in March as part of the $1.9 trillion CARES Act — and received responses from 23 states and 62 cities and counties. Those entities dedicated 23% of their spending from the fund through June to public health and 7% to public health and safety payroll.

An additional 22% was transferred to local governments, some of which will eventually pass it down to health departments. The rest went to other priorities, such as distance learning.

So little money has flowed to some local health departments for many reasons: Bureaucracy has bogged things down, politics have crept into the process, and understaffed departments have struggled to take time away from critical needs to navigate the red tape required to justify asking for extra dollars.