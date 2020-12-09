Virus Updates: US Tops Daily Record With 220,000 New COVID Cases

The United States saw 3,103 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday and a record number of hospitalizations on Tuesday as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

But hope is on the horizon as vaccines are expected soon.

On Tuesday, Food and Drug Administration scientists confirmed Pfizer's vaccine candidate offers strong protection against the virus. The analysis comes ahead of a Thursday meeting where the agency's independent advisers will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend vaccinating millions of Americans with a shot already being administered in the United Kingdom.

US Records More Than 220,000 COVID Cases, Surpassing Previous Daily Record

In a grim milestone, the United States reported a record number of new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

According to NBC News' tally, 222,994 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The previous daily case record was set last Thursday when the U.S. recorded 219,394 cases.

The U.S. has recorded more than 15.4 million coronavirus cases and 290,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to NBC News.