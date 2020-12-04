Virus Updates: US Sets Another Daily Deaths Record; Texas Tightens Restrictions

The United States reported more than 205,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the most in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, according to NBC News.

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield warned the next few months of the COVID-19 pandemic will be among "the most difficult in the public health history of this nation" while signing off on a CDC panel's decision to vaccinate health workers and nursing homes first. The Pfizer vaccine could be approved by Dec. 10 or 11, Operation Warp Speed chief science adviser Moncef Slaoui said.

Meanwhile, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said Thursday they would get vaccinated on camera to help build confidence in the U.S. that the treatment is safe.

The U.S. has recorded more than 14 million coronavirus cases and 274,000 deaths during the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

US Reported More Than 2,800 COVID Deaths Thursday

The United States set another daily record for coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

Across the country, 2,802 people died from the virus, according to a tally by NBC News. The previous single-day record was recorded the day before on December 2nd, when the U.S. reported 2,777 deaths.

This is the 3rd day in a row that the U.S. has reported more than 2,000 cases in a day.

Dallas-Fort Worth Businesses Roll Back Business Capacity

For at least the next week, many North Texas businesses are now subject immediately to greater restrictions after seven straight days where the percentage of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals has topped 15%, NBC DFW reports.

That 7-day mark is the threshold at which Gov. Greg Abbott outlined in executive order GA-32 where counties in Texas' 22 TSAs must rollback reopening restrictions to help alleviate the strain on the healthcare system.

To that end, all non-essential businesses, such as restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities, museums and libraries, must immediately reduce occupancy levels from 75% to 50%. Bars in those TSAs, defined as establishments whose sales are 51% or more derived from alcohol, must also immediately close. Licensed hospitals are required to discontinue elective surgeries.

Navajo Nation Headed for Lockdown Amid 'Major Health Care Crisis'

A stay-at-home lockdown was announced Thursday in the Navajo Nation as officials there say its hospitals are grappling with a "major health care crisis," NBC News reports.

In a statement, the office of the president and vice president ordered residents in the nation, which has a population of roughly 172,000 people and is spread across 27,000 square miles in three southwestern states, to stay at home for non-essential activities beginning Monday.

Weekend curfews will begin Dec. 11 and continue through the end of the month.

“We have been in a state of emergency since the pandemic began here on the Navajo Nation, but that has now elevated to a major health care crisis,” said Dr. Loretta Christensen, Chief Medical Officer for Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

