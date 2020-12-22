Virus Updates: US Sees Deadliest Day of Pandemic

The United States has had its deadliest year ever, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time — due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic. That's at least 400,000 more deaths than in 2019.

Meanwhile in the nation's capital, President Donald Trump is assailing a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package Congress approved and sent to him late Monday night. The bill would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans.

The U.S. has recorded more than 18 million coronavirus cases and over 319,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

US Sees Deadliest Day Since the Start of the Pandemic

The U.S. reported 3,350 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, according to an NBC News tally, setting a daily record for deaths since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Tuesday's number surpasses the national record set last Wednesday, December 16th, when the U.S. posted 3,293 deaths.

In the past week, 18,980 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19, a faster rate than any other time during the pandemic.

The U.S. also recorded 204,516 cases on Tuesday. A record 248,259 cases were reported on Friday, December 18th.