Virus Updates: California Is 1st State to Cross 3M Cases; US Tops 24M Cases

As the United States struggles with its coronavirus vaccine rollout, President-elect Joe Biden pledged Friday to maximize the available supply of vaccines and materials needed to administer them when he takes office on Wednesday. He also unveiled a $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” to confront the virus and provide temporary support for a shaky economy.

So far, more than 11 million Americans, or 3% of the total U.S. population, have received their first shot. But rapid expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations to senior citizens across the U.S. has led to bottlenecks, system crashes and hard feelings in many states.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

California Becomes First State to Record 3 Million Coronavirus Cases

California has reached 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to NBC News.

As of Sunday, the state has posted 3,007,420 cases and 33,595 deaths.

So far in the month of January, the state has seen an average of 39,996 new cases per day, and a total of 719,934 cases.

US Tops 24 Million Coronavirus Cases,

NBC News Reports

The United States has seen 24 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

The U.S., which reached the grim milestone on Sunday, has also reported nearly 400,000 coronavirus-related deaths.