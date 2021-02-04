Virus Updates: UK to Test Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines; US Death Toll Tops 450K

This Sunday is one of the biggest sports events of the year: the Super Bowl. Fearing the possible spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is warning Americans against going to parties or gatherings for the game. "Just lay low and cool it," he said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as the debate over how to get kids safely back to school continues across much of the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that schools can reopen even if teachers are not vaccinated. CDC data shows that simply social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduces the spread of the virus in school settings.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

UK Launches ‘World First' Trial Mixing Different COVID Vaccines for First, Second Doses

The United Kingdom is launching a trial to explore whether using different COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second doses works in a bid to make nationwide vaccination programs more flexible.

The trial, being led by the University of Oxford and run by the National Immunisation Schedule Evaluation Consortium, will evaluate the feasibility of using a different vaccine for the initial "prime" vaccination to the follow-up "booster" vaccination.

It is hoped the study will help policymakers understand whether mixing different COVID vaccines could be a viable route to increase the flexibility of vaccination programs and whether it could even provide better protection.

"If we do show that these vaccines can be used interchangeably in the same schedule this will greatly increase the flexibility of vaccine delivery, and could provide clues as to how to increase the breadth of protection against new virus strains," Matthew Snape, chief investigator on the trial and associate professor in Paediatrics and Vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said on Thursday.

The trial, which is formally known as the "COVID-19 Heterologous Prime Boost study" but has been dubbed the "Com-Cov" study, will recruit over 800 volunteers aged 50 and above in England to evaluate the four different combinations of prime and booster vaccination.

Read the full story here

US Tops 450K Virus-Related Deaths

The United States has reported more than 451,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The grim milestone, which, according to a tally by NBC News, the U.S. reached on Wednesday, comes after the country saw the most deadly month with more than 95,000 deaths in January alone.

More than 26.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., according to NBC News.