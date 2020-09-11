Virus Updates: Study Says US May Have Hit 6 Million Cases in April

Although the number of new coronavirus cases nationwide has been on the decline in recent weeks, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday Americans need to "hunker down" this fall and winter, NBC News reported. "Don't ever, ever underestimate the potential of the pandemic."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continued to defend himself after admitting he downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic to the American public. The president Thursday said it was "no big thing" he didn't tell the public in February the virus was airborne because it was something "everyone knew." However, at the time, there were still conflicting reports about how the virus spread.

A White House coronavirus coordinator, Dr. Scott Atlas, also faced criticism when 78 of his former Stanford Medical School colleagues accused him Thursday of spreading what they characterized as "falsehoods and misrepresentation of science," CNBC reported.

The pandemic is altering yet another major event on the American calendar – the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. In New York, a dispute over coronavirus-safety precautions is leading to split-screen remembrances blocks apart from one another Friday. In other towns across the country, communities have canceled 9/11 commemorations while others are going ahead, some with modifications.

The U.S. has more than 6.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 192,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

The Ebb and Flow of New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths The graphs below illustrate the distribution of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. While New York accounted for the lion’s share of new cases and deaths in March and April, its numbers have declined in May as some states have increased. Hover or tap to see new daily cases and deaths across the country. States with the most are ordered top to bottom.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

US May Have Reached 6 Million COVID-19 Cases in April, Study Finds

The U.S. currently has more than 6.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, but a new study from the University of California Berkeley's School of Public Health shows the U.S. may have actually reached that case count months ago.

On April 18, the U.S. had some 721,000 confirmed cases, but researchers at Berkley estimate the actual number of cases was 9 times that, or 6.4 million cases.

At the time, health officials told Americans to only get tested if they had moderate to severe symptoms. But now, some 30-70% of those who test positive have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, meaning that back in April, many cases could have gone unrecognized, the study finds.

Researchers say Puerto Rico, California and some Southern states most likely had much higher cases than reported. Overall, infection numbers were likely 10 times higher than confirmed cases in 33 states, the study reports.

Schools That Are Mostly Black, Latino Favor Starting Online

Districts where the vast majority of students are white are more than three times as likely as school districts that enroll mostly students of color to be open for some in-person learning, according to an analysis conducted by The Associated Press and Chalkbeat.

While that stark divide often reflects the preferences of parents, it’s one that could further exacerbate inequities in education.

In every state, the AP and Chalkbeat surveyed the largest school districts in each of four categories set by the National Center for Education Statistics: urban, suburban, town and rural.

Survey responses from 677 school districts covering 13 million students found that most students will begin the school year online. That’s the case for the vast majority of the nation’s biggest districts, with the notable exception of New York City. But the survey shows that race is a strong predictor of which public schools are offering in-person instruction and which aren’t.

The higher a district’s share of white students, the more likely it is to offer in-person instruction — a pattern that generally holds across cities, towns, suburbs and rural areas.

Across the surveyed districts, 79% of Hispanic students, 75% of Black students, and 51% of white students won’t have the option of in-person learning.

Read the full story here