Virus Updates: States Ramp Up Vaccination Campaign; PPP Applications Open Monday

Over the weekend, the United States topped 22 million coronavirus cases and 374,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Meanwhile, the Capitol's attending physician warned House lawmakers Sunday they may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege by a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters.

On Friday, President-elect Joe Biden announced he will release most available COVID-19 vaccine doses to speed delivery to more people, a reversal of the Trump administration policy. Biden himself is expected to receive his second dose of the vaccine Monday.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Several States Ramp Up Vaccination Campaigns, Open New Administration Sites

After a slow start to the national vaccination campaign, states across the country are opening new vaccination sites in an attempt to speed up the inoculation rate.

In New York City, two new vaccination sites have opened with three more set to open in the coming days, NBC News York reports. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state is now on pace to vaccinate around 300,000 people per week. Nearby New Jersey has plans to open six "megasites," one of which is a former Sears store, to vaccinate around 2,000 people a day, NBC Philadelphia reports.

On the other coast, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday that Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles will close to coronavirus testing on Monday and reopen Friday as a vaccination center, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Similarly, Fair Park in Dallas – the site of the Texas State Fair each year – will open a vaccination center on Monday with the goal of inoculating some 2,000 people per day, NBC DFW reports.

Pharmacies will soon begin administering shots as hospitals are pushed to the brink.

Small Businesses Can Apply for Paycheck Protection Starting Jan. 11

The Paycheck Protection Program will reopen on Jan. 11, offering forgivable loans to small businesses and allowing certain cash-strapped firms to borrow a second time, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Congress authorized up to $284 billion toward the small business loan program as part of the sweeping COVID relief act that went into effect near the end of 2020, CNBC reports.

This time, the SBA and Treasury Department have staggered the reopening.

That means at first only community financial institutions – this includes banks and credit unions that lend in low-income communities -- will be able to initiate PPP loan applications on Jan. 11.

Read the full story here

The relief package now heads to President Donald Trump for his signature. The bill would provide $600 payments to many Americans.