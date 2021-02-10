Virus Updates: S. Africa Scraps AstraZeneca Vaccine, Will Give J&J Jabs

With the coronavirus still spreading across the United States, officials are weighing new requirements for national and international travel.

Starting next week, non-essential travelers arriving in Canada by land will need to show a negative PCR-based COVID-19 test or face a fine. And Americans may soon face a similar requirement for domestic air travel, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told "Axios on HBO." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently reviewing a proposal that would require negative tests from all travelers.

Meanwhile, the White House announced states will see their allocation of vaccine doses rise to 11 million per week beginning next week, up more than 2 million since President Joe Biden took office.

The U.S. has reported more than 27 million coronavirus cases and 469,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

South Africa Scraps AstraZeneca Vaccine, Will Give J&J Jabs

South Africa will give the unapproved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to its front-line health care workers beginning next week as a study to see what protection it provides from COVID-19, particularly against the variant dominant in South Africa, the health minister announced Wednesday.

Zweli Mkhize said South Africa has scrapped plans to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because it “does not prevent mild to moderate disease” of the variant that has spread widely in South Africa.

The one-shot J&J vaccine is still being tested internationally and has not been approved in any country.

But Mkhize, in a nationally broadcast address, declared that the vaccine is safe, relying on tests of 44,000 people done in South Africa, the United States and Latin America.