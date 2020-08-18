Virus Updates: Texas Tops 10K Deaths; 44% of Americans Will Get a Vaccine

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill canceled in-person classes for undergraduates just a week into the fall semester Monday. The decision came after clusters were discovered in dorms, a fraternity house and other student housing, the university said.

As the United States continues to see an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a new, simpler saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health, NBC Connecticut reports.

Meanwhile, in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that gyms can begin to reopen at 33% capacity, NBC New York reports. It's a big step for the state, which went from being the first major hotspot in the U.S. to having one of the lowest rates of infection.

However, a new report out Monday found that nursing home deaths jumped nearly 80% earlier this summer, driven by rampant spread across the South and much of the West. Long-term care facilities account for less than 1% of the U.S. population, but more than 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Nationwide more than 171,000 people have died from the coronavirus, and some 5.4 million people have been infected, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Texas Becomes Fourth State to Surpass 10K Deaths

Texas became the fourth state to top 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, according to a tally by NBC News.

The Lone Star state joins California (11,320), New Jersey (15,912) and New York (33,674) in the grim milestone. With just over 9,600 deaths, Florida will likely join the same list this week.

The Ebb and Flow of New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths The graphs below illustrate the distribution of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. While New York accounted for the lion’s share of new cases and deaths in March and April, its numbers have declined in May as some states have increased. Hover or tap to see new daily cases and deaths across the country. States with the most are ordered top to bottom.

Less Than Half of Americans Say They'll Get a Virus Vaccine, Poll Finds

Less than half of American adults say they would get a government-approved coronavirus vaccine if one becomes widely available, new data from the NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll show, with the majority unsure about getting the vaccine or saying they're ruling it out entirely.

Forty-four percent of American adults say they would get the vaccine, with 22 percent saying they wouldn't and 32 percent saying they aren't sure, NBC News reports.

The differences in opinion are stark among demographic groups — a majority of Democrats, seniors, Asians, those making at least $100,000 and those with college degrees all say they would get a vaccine if it's approved by the government.

In every other demographic group polled, a majority say either that they aren't sure whether they would get an approved vaccine or that they wouldn't.

Read the full story here.