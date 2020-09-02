Virus Updates: Plasma Not Recommended for Treatment; Antibodies May Last 4 Months

Oxford launched a large trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine in the United States on Tuesday, making it the third company to enter Phase 3 trials after Moderna and Pfizer.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration cancelled its nearly $3 billion ventilator contracts on Tuesday with the Department of Health and Human Services issuing a statement affirming that the national stockpile has now reached its maximum capacity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using new powers given to them by President Donald Trump, moved to end evictions during the pandemic, stating that any landlord shall not evict any "covered person" from any residential property for failure to pay rent. The CDC's order comes after a report from the Aspen Institute concluded that millions of Americans who have lost their jobs during the pandemic are at risk of eviction in the next several months.

In California, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi faced backlash after she visited an indoor hair salon in San Francisco. Pelosi’s spokesman said she was was complying with the rules as presented to her by eSalon, but the state has allowed only outdoor salons to reopen.

The U.S. now has more than 6 million virus cases and 185,000 COVID-related deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

The Ebb and Flow of New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths The graphs below illustrate the distribution of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. While New York accounted for the lion’s share of new cases and deaths in March and April, its numbers have declined in May as some states have increased. Hover or tap to see new daily cases and deaths across the country. States with the most are ordered top to bottom.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Convalescent Plasma Not Recommended to Treat COVID-19, Government Panel Says

There is no solid evidence for or against recommending convalescent plasma to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a government panel said Tuesday. The announcement came less than 10 days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the treatment, NBC News reports.

The COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel, part of the National Institutes of Health, said it had reviewed all of the available research on convalescent plasma, including the FDA's analysis that led to its emergency use authorization.

"There are currently no data from well-controlled, adequately powered randomized clinical trials that demonstrate the efficacy and safety of convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19," the group wrote online.

The data cited by the FDA were based on a preliminary study of convalescent plasma from the Mayo Clinic, which compared a small subset of patients who received either a high or a low concentration of COVID-19 antibodies in the plasma. The study suggested some benefit for patients who were sick enough to be in the hospital but had not been placed on ventilators. However, there was no significant difference in death rates.

Read the full story here.

COVID-19 Antibodies May Last for at Least 4 Months, Study Suggests

People may have antibodies for at least four months after they get COVID-19, a study published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests.

The study pulled from a massive dataset from Iceland, looking for the presence of antibodies in more than 30,000 blood samples, NBC News reports. The samples came from three groups of people: those with confirmed COVID-19 cases, those who had been exposed to the virus but weren't necessarily infected, and those who had no known exposure.

The researchers focused on a small subset of 487 people who had had more than one antibody test, which allowed researchers to see whether antibody levels remained stable or faded over time. In this group, the researchers found, antibody levels increased in the first two months after diagnosis and remained stable for the next two months.

"There is no evidence of any slight decrease," said a co-author of the study, Dr. Kári Stefánsson, founder of the Icelandic biotech company deCODE genetics.

Read the full story here.