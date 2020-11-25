Virus Updates: Nursing Home Outbreaks Hit Record High; CDC to Shorten Length of Quarantine

The U.S. surpassed 260,000 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, according to a tally by NBC News.

Over the weekend, the United States topped 12 million cases of COVID-19, according to NBC News' tally, as the third wave's uncontrolled spread led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to renew calls for Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.

In total, 47 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and are experiencing a percentage increase in cases from over the past 14 days. North and South Dakota and Hawaii are the only states where cases have plateaued.

However, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer and BioNTech have all announced promising results from late-stage trials of their vaccine candidates in recent weeks, with the later currently seeking FDA approval. If cleared, the vaccine could be available to the public as soon as Dec. 12.

COVID-19 Outbreaks in Nursing Homes Hit Record High

The latest surge of coronavirus cases is fueling a record number of nursing home outbreaks, as the virus is spreading quickly inside long-term care facilities in the Midwest and the Great Plains while also re-emerging in facilities swamped by the first wave of the virus, NBC News reports.

More than 1,300 nursing homes across the U.S. reported having three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases during the first week of November — the highest number ever reported in a single week, according to an NBC News analysis of federal data. The figure does not include outbreaks at assisted living facilities, which the federal government does not track.

Many of the new nursing home infections are emerging in the Midwestern states where the virus is besieging the broader community, including Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, which reported some of the country's biggest weekly increases in suspected and confirmed cases among residents, the data showed. (Facilities report suspected cases when residents exhibit COVID-19 symptoms but have yet to receive positive test results.)

New outbreaks are also emerging in facilities that were pummeled by the first wave of the pandemic — which killed tens of thousands of residents in the Northeast and other early hot spots — only for the virus to return.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar gave an update on Operation Warp Speed on Tuesday and suggested that if vaccine data continues to be promising, vaccines could be deployed to the most vulnerable Americans before the end of the year.

CDC to Shorten Length of Quarantine for Those Exposed to COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finalizing plans to shorten the recommended length of quarantine for those exposed to COVID-19, NBC News reports.

The CDC currently recommends that individuals quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to people with the coronavirus. The two weeks is based on how long scientists believe it can take the virus to incubate in the body.

What the eventual recommendation will be is unknown, but CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in an October briefing that the agency was considering shortening the length of quarantine by up to a week.

