Virus Updates: NFL Urges Teams to Offer Stadiums as Vaccination Sites; Texas Rep. Tests Positive

The United States has recorded more than 21 million cases and 355,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News. Health officials fear the surge in cases and deaths will continue as post-holiday air travel hit its highest level on Sunday since mid-March.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing the number of shots dispensed to about 4.8 million, government health officials said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday the U.S. could soon be vaccinating some one million people a day. “Any time you start a big program, there’s always glitches. I think the glitches have been worked out,” the nation's top infectious disease expert told The Associated Press.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

NFL Encouraging Teams to Offer Stadiums as Vaccination Sites

The National Football League is encouraging teams to offer up stadiums and other facilities as vaccination sites for the general public against the coronavirus illness COVID-19, NBC News reports.

The NFL said in a statement that more information would be released in the coming weeks, but that teams are being encouraged to offer the facilities if practical.

"We have encouraged clubs to contact their state and local health departments to offer stadiums and practice facilities if practical to serve as site for vaccinating the general public," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. "These will be decisions between the clubs and their local officials based on need, location and availability."

Vaccinations are being given to front-line workers and vulnerable populations, but health experts have said vaccinating the general public is likely months away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommendations on who should be vaccinated first.

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rep. Kevin Brady, R.-Texas, announced Tuesday night on Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in quarantine.

Brady, who was on the House floor voting on Sunday and Monday, added that he will "Begin treatment tomorrow" and should "be fine."

Brady said he received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 18 and had tested negative on New Year's Day.