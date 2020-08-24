Virus Updates: NFL Reports 77 False Positive Virus Tests

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization of convalescent plasma treatment for the coronavirus Sunday, with President Donald Trump announcing the development on the eve of the Republican National Convention. However, evidence so far has not been conclusive about whether it works, when to administer it and what dose is needed.

Also over the weekend, health officials warned there may be many more virus cases than currently reported because of a lack of testing and reporting. In the U.S., the nation with the most infections, officials believe there may be 10 times more cases than the confirmed 5.7 million.

The U.S. also has more than 177,000 deaths, according to a tally from NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

NFL Has 77 Apparently False Positive COVID-19 Tests From Lab

The NFL had 77 positive COVID-19 tests from 11 teams re-examined by a New Jersey lab after false positives, and all those tests came back negative.

The league asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results, and those 77 tests are being re-tested once more to make sure they were false positives.

Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine.

There are five labs nationwide that service the 32 teams, with only the New Jersey facility having the false positives this weekend.

