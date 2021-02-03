Coronavirus Pandemic

Virus Updates: Missouri Lawmaker Accused of Selling Fake COVID Treatment

The United States continues to expand its coronavirus vaccination campaign as new and more infectious virus variants spread across the country. On Tuesday, the White House said states will receive an additional 10.5 million doses over the next three weeks. And Pfizer announced plans to deliver 200 million doses of its vaccine by May, earlier than its initial forecast of July.

Meanwhile, the debate between President Joe Biden and Republican senators over a coronavirus relief bill continued Tuesday. The president and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declared the Republicans' $618 billion offer too small. Biden's proposed bill, supported by Democrats on Capitol Hill, totals $1.9 trillion.

The U.S. has recorded more than 26.5 million coronavirus cases and 447,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Missouri Lawmaker Indicted for Allegedly Selling Fake Stem Cell Treatments for COVID-19

A Missouri state representative was charged in a 20-count indictment that alleged she fraudulently administered treatments, including for COVID-19, that falsely claimed to have stem cells, NBC News reports.

Patricia Ashton Derges, 63, allegedly gave so-called “regenerative” treatments to clients who came to the Ozark Valley Medical Clinic looking for treatment for various illnesses, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday.

The clinic offered its patients amniotic fluid that claimed to have stem cells, but in fact was acellular, without stem cells.

After Derges made false claims on a Springfield television station in April that stem cells could treat COVID-19, an investigation was launched, the FBI said in a statement on Monday.

And on Facebook, Derges claimed her clinic's "amazing treatment stands to provide a potential cure for COVID-19 patients that is safe and natural," the indictment said.

