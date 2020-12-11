Virus Updates: Miami-Dade County Issues Curfew; US Reports 3,100 COVID Deaths

The United States continues to set new pandemic records – on Thursday, the country reported more than 225,000 new coronavirus cases and 3,100 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

The nationwide crisis is pushing medical centers to the breaking point and leaving staff members and public health officials burned out and plagued by tears and nightmares.

However, in a bit of bright news, the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel endorsed the approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate on Thursday. It is the first vaccine to be approved in the U.S.

City of Miami to Enforce Midnight Curfew Starting This Weekend

Miami city commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Thursday to enforce Miami-Dade County’s midnight curfew again, NBC South Florida reports.

Starting this weekend, the city will enforce, once again, the 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice.

Violators -- individuals and businesses -- will be subject to fines and other enforcement actions, the city said in a statement. Commissioners had previously decided back in October to stop enforcing the county's curfew.

3,110 COVID Deaths Reported Across the US on Thursday

The United States on Thursday broke another single-day record for COVID-19 cases and deaths, according to NBC News' count.

Nearly 230,000 new infections and 3,110 deaths were reported.

It was the eighth day in December that saw more than 200,000 new cases; the first was Dec. 2. There have been only two days so far this month in which daily reported cases did not break that threshold.

The new record for deaths came just one day after the previous was set. On Wednesday, 3,102 deaths were reported, according to NBC News' count.

Overall, the U.S. has seen more than 15.6 million cases of COVID-19, and more than 292,900 people have died.

California's Health Order Falling on Many Deaf Ears

In the Southern California oceanside city of Manhattan Beach, one arm of government is urging residents to stay home except for essential needs while another is encouraging them to get out and shop and even providing places where they can sit down to relax, eat takeout and watch the sun set on the Pacific.

It’s one example of confusing messages from governments as most of California is under a broad shutdown order that includes an overnight curfew to try to stem record-breaking coronavirus cases that threaten to overwhelm the hospital system.

While state and county health officials are pleading with residents to stay home and only mingle with those in their household, the order allows all retailers to remain open with 20% capacity and encourages people to get outside to exercise.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Suzanne Hadley said her community saw an opportunity to aid local businesses while meeting the stipulations of the order. The solution: repurposing city-owned patio areas set up to allow restaurants to serve diners outdoors -- which no longer is allowed -- into “public seating areas” where downtown shoppers can relax.

“Shopping for a Christmas gift, buying a to-go meal, watching a sunset are allowed, and even the outdoor activities are encouraged by the state,” she said.

Manhattan Beach is in Los Angeles County, the state’s largest county with 10 million residents and disproportionately large numbers of California's coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Virginia to Set Curfew, Add Stricter Mask Mandate

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced new measures to combat the coronavirus Thursday that include a stricter mask mandate and a curfew that will require most Virginians to stay home between midnight and 5 a.m., NBC Washington reports.

Residents also are asked to stay home at other hours whenever they can as the virus continues to devastate the state.

“If you don’t need to go out, stay home,” Gov. Ralph Northam said at a news conference Thursday.

The executive order is set to take effect on Monday and also will reduce the state’s cap on public gatherings from 25 people to 10. Northam is expanding the state's longstanding mask requirements to include outdoor areas where social distancing isn’t possible and all indoor areas shared with others, except for households. The current mask mandate requires only that masks be worn in indoor public settings.