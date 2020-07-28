Virus Updates: Face Masks Still Divisive; NY Concert Lacks Social Distancing

Both Moderna and Pfizer with BioNTech launched phase three of their coronavirus vaccine trials on Monday. They are several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race, and some 30,000 volunteers will participate in each study.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning amid an increase in reports of injury due to people using -- and sometimes ingesting — the more than 80 hand sanitizers on their "toxic" list. The FDA first issued a consumer warning about the products last month.

In Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for the virus. It's not clear when he last met with Trump, but O'Brien is the highest-ranking White House official to test positive so far.

And on Capitol Hill, Senate Republicans finally rolled out their highly debated $1 trillion virus aid proposal, sending the White House and House Democrats into negotiations over the details of the bill. While the bill includes another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, Democrats argue broader aid is needed.

Major League Baseball's return struck out Monday after an outbreak amongst Miami Marlins coaches and players forced two MLB games to be postponed. The Marlins are stranded in Philadelphia, where they finished a series with the Phillies.

The U.S. has just under 4.3 million cases of the coronavirus, and some 148,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Mask-Wearing Divisions Remain Even as Coronavirus Cases Spike, Poll Finds

Democrats, nonwhites and elderly Americans are all significantly more likely to say they wear protective masks every time they leave home, new polling data show, as measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus continue to be polarized and case counts in the U.S. reach new heights.

The new NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll found that 97 percent of Democrats and those who lean Democratic say they wear masks at least most of the time when they leave their homes and might be in contact with others (86 percent say they wear masks "every time," while 11 percent say they do so "most of the time").

Seventy percent of Republicans and those who lean Republican say the same (48 percent say "every time" and 22 percent say "most of the time").

There's also a clear division along racial lines. Eighty percent of nonwhite Americans say they wear masks "every time" they're in public spaces with others, including 82 percent of Blacks, 82 percent of Asians and 81 percent of Hispanics. That's compared with 61 percent of whites who say the same.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Chainsmokers Concertgoers Called Out Over Lack of Social Distancing

A weekend drive-in charity concert in the Hamptons and headlined by The Chainsmokers drew a sold-out crowd as well as harsh online criticism over a seeming lack of social distancing, NBC New York reported.

Images of large crowds attending Saturday night's concert trickled onto social media the day after, quickly igniting criticism over the effectiveness of social distancing enforcement.

The concert caught the attention of New York's Department of Health. Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to the Southampton Town Supervisor, Jay Schneiderman, to alert him of an open investigation into the event.

The event had all the promise of a safe and run experience, at least as detailed by the event webpage. Ticket holders were given 20-by-20 foot or 20-by-15 foot parking space that were not to be left except for restroom access. The size of the space depended on the price of the ticket, some reportedly went as high as $25,000. Face coverings were required for event staff and concert goers who left their "assigned tailgate area" to use the restroom.

Pfizer and BioNTech Began Late-Stage Human Trial for Vaccine Monday

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech said they began their late-stage human trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine on Monday as pharmaceutical companies race to win regulatory approval before the end of the year, CNBC reported.

The trial will include up to 30,000 participants between the ages of 18 and 85 across 120 sites globally, including 39 U.S. states, the companies announced. If successful, they expect to submit it for final regulatory review as early as October. They plan to supply up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and approximately 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

The decision to start the trial reflects "our primary goal to bring a well-tolerated, highly effective vaccine to the market as quickly as possible, while we will continue to evaluate our other vaccine candidates as part of a differentiated COVID-19 vaccine portfolio," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said in a release. "Many steps have been taken towards this important milestone and we would like to thank all those involved for their extraordinary commitment."

The companies’ experimental vaccine, uses messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA molecules, to provoke an immune response to fight the virus. Scientists hope mRNA, which relays genetic instructions from DNA, can be used to train the immune system to recognize and destroy the virus.

Read the full story here.

Tens of thousands of volunteers will take part in the study, with results being reported as soon as November.

3 Charged After Police Break Up 700-Person House Party in New Jersey

Three people were arrested after police spent nearly five hours breaking up a massive party at a residence in Jackson Township Sunday, the local police department said.

After receiving reports of a party, officers monitored the area and observed some 100 cars parked outside and 700 people at the residence, which they later learned was rented out on AirBnB, NBC New York reports.

The homeowner, who was identified as Yaakov Weiss, 40, of Jackson, and party organizers Patience Guanue, 23, and Alicia Hinneh, 22, both of Newark, were issued summonses for violating the governor’s executive order, police said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered outdoor gatherings capped at 500 people because of the outbreak, with indoor gatherings limited to 25% of capacity or 100 people at most.

Long Beach Mayor Loses Mother to Coronavirus

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia announced Monday that his mother, a longtime health care worker, has died due to complications from the coronavirus.

Gaby O'Donnell was 61.

Garcia announced earlier this month that his mother and step-father had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and placed on ventilators. Garcia has tested negative, saying he had limited contact with his mother and stepfather during the pandemic due to social-distancing requirements, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Georgia Governor Backs Out of Hearing on Atlanta Mask Order

Georgia's governor said he's withdrawing a request for an emergency hearing in a lawsuit that aims to block the state's largest city from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council, but a spokesman announced late Monday that the governor wanted “to continue productive, good faith negotiations.” As a result, the governor decided to withdraw the request for a hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday morning, spokesman Cody Hall said.

The move doesn't withdraw the underlying lawsuit, but it means a judge won't immediately weigh in on whether Kemp or Bottoms is right in a dispute about the extent of Kemp's powers under Georgia's public health state of emergency. The Republican governor argues local leaders cannot impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders.

Bottoms' office did not immediately have a comment late Monday night on the withdrawal of the request for a hearing.