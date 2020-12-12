Virus Updates: Last County Without COVID Reports 1st Case; 23 Dead in Wash. Nursing Homes Outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, marking the first major, tantalizing indication for Americans that the pandemic's days may be numbered.

Although health workers and nursing home residents are expected to be vaccinated in the coming days, the nation is still seeing record numbers of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The U.S. now has nearly 16 million cases and 300,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

As a result, cities, counties and states are enacting more restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Miami-Dade County, the largest in Florida, and the state of Virginia both announced Thursday nightly curfews. And in New York City, officials announced Friday an end to all indoor dining.

Case Reported in Hawaii County Thought to Be Last Without COVID

A county on a Hawaii island believed to be the last one in the U.S. without any coronavirus cases has reported its first resident testing positive.

The Hawaii Department of Health on Thursday reported the case in Kalawao County on the island of Molokai. The health department says an adult resident tested positive after returning to the island on a local flight.

The person is in self-isolation and currently doesn’t have virus symptoms. The health department says contact tracing was conducted and all other passengers on the flight are in self-quarantine.

Outbreaks at 2 Washington Nursing Homes After Staff Attended Wedding

Washington state health officials are investigating coronavirus outbreaks that occurred at two nursing home facilities after some staff attended a 300-person wedding, NBC News reports.

Between the two Grant County facilities — Lake Ridge Center and Columbia Crest Center — officials have reported 23 deaths.

One additional death that "can be directly linked to an attendee of the wedding" was reported at a nursing home facility in Ephrata, the Grant County Health District said in a press release Thursday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar gave an update on Operation Warp Speed on Tuesday and suggested that if vaccine data continues to be promising, vaccines could be deployed to the most vulnerable Americans before the end of the year.

Nearly 100 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Unlawful Basketball Tournament

Santa Clara County is investigating a COVID-19 spike linked to an unlawful basketball tournament that left 94 positive cases across three counties, NBC Bay Area reports.

The county learned that 33 out of 37 players and all three coaches that traveled from Santa Clara County to Placer County on Nov. 7 and 8 for the tournament tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Friday, 49 youth players, three coaches and 35 other contacts from Santa Clara County-based teams were infected, as well as 17 other people from two other counties, health officials say.

The private basketball program, which was not named, was violating local and state orders at the time of the outbreak and has been cited, county officials say.