Virus Updates: Calif. Tops 10K COVID-19 Deaths; PPP Expires Saturday

The United States on Thursday reached over 160,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic as confirmed cases near 5 million, according to a tally from NBC News.

The news comes as a widely-cited model from the University of Washington predicts U.S. deaths will be close to 300,000 by Dec. 1. Currently, one person dies from the virus every 80 seconds.

Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, making this the 20th straight week that more than 1 million Americans filed for unemployment. Thursday's report was further evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

Also Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the virus just hours ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump. The governor took a second test – considered to be more accurate than the rapid-result test – later in the day and it came back negative.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Fauci: States Must Move Quickly to Address COVID-19 Upticks

The nation’s top infectious disease expert said in an online interview Friday that he’s “cautiously optimistic” a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed soon, but acknowledged the chances it would be highly effective are “not great.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a discussion hosted by Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, that he hopes a coronavirus vaccine could be 75% effective but one that's 50% to 60% effective would also be acceptable. He said it’s unlikely early versions could achieve the effectiveness of vaccines for measles, smallpox, polio and other illnesses that have been virtually eradicated.

Key data on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines in development could come as soon as November, and there's also been progress on developing therapeutics for the virus, he added.

“There’s a lot of action going on,” said Fauci, who has at times has been at odds with President Donald Trump’s pandemic response. “This is going to end.”

But he urged states seeing upticks of as little as 1% to 2% in coronavirus cases need to respond quickly and decisively because the increases never reverse themselves without public health intervention.

Calif. Tops 10,000 Virus Deaths, 3rd Highest in the Nation

California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The figure was reported Friday by Johns Hopkins University, with 10,024 dead since the outbreak began in California in February.

New York has the highest number of deaths at more than 32,000, followed by New Jersey with nearly 16,000. California is the nation’s most populous state with 40 million people.

The first known COVID-related death in the U.S. occurred in early February in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Santa Clara. Nearly half of California’s deaths are in hard-hit Los Angeles County, where more than 4,800 of its 10 million residents have died.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first in the nation to issue a stay-home order in mid-March, but the virus began to surge after the Memorial Day holiday as the state relaxed some measures.

The current infection rates are unclear because California’s system is beset by technology problems, delaying the reporting of test results.

Small Businesses Loan Program Ends Saturday

Small businesses are in limbo again as the coronavirus outbreak rages and the government’s $659 billion relief program draws to a close.

Companies still struggling with sharply reduced revenue are wondering if Congress will give them a second chance at the Paycheck Protection Program, which ends Saturday after giving out 5.1 million loans worth $523 billion. While the program that began April 3 has gotten mixed reviews, business owners still need help as the virus continues to spread across the country.

Lawmakers are negotiating on new coronavirus relief legislation that would allow the hardest hit businesses, those whose revenue is down over 50%, to return for a second PPP loan; there’s still over $100 billion in unclaimed money in the program.

Republicans remain split with Democrats, and even among other Republicans, on spending for the bill outlining a second round of relief from the coronavirus pandemic. House leaders say they are hoping for a deal by Friday and a vote by next week.

Cuomo Clears New York Schools Statewide to Reopen in the Fall

New York schools can bring children back to classrooms for the start of the school year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday, citing success in battling the coronavirus in the state that once was the U.S. heart of the pandemic.

The Democratic governor's decision clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning. Students will be required to wear masks throughout school day.

“Everywhere in the state, every region is below the threshold that we established,” Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. “If there’s a spike in the infection rate, if there’s a matter of concern in the infection rate, then we can revisit."

Many New York school districts have planned to start the year with students in school buildings only a few days a week, while learning at home the rest of the time. Cuomo said individual districts will decide how to instruct students.

More than 1 million public school students in New York City — the largest district in the U.S. — had their last day of in-class instruction on March 13, just as waves of sick people were beginning to hit city hospitals. All schools statewide were closed by March 18.

Could "safe centers" for online learning be an alternative to in-person education this fall? Shardha Jogee, an astronomy professor at the University of Texas at Austin, proposes converting schools and large open spaces into classrooms for students who are unable to learn from home or need meals provided by the school district.

Meals on Wheels Sees Requests 'Skyrocket'

Meals on Wheels agencies across North Texas care for some of the area's most vulnerable population - homebound seniors who need a meal.

And, in Erath County, the coronavirus has brought a rush of clients, NBC DFW reports.

"Our requests have skyrocketed," said Elizabeth Johnson, executive director of the local Meals on Wheels program.

Instead of daily hot meals, though, clients now get a box of frozen meals to last the week. It's a necessary change to limit exposure in the coronavirus crisis.

And they're not alone. Across the country, 80% of the more than 5,000 community-based Meal on Wheels programs have reported that new meal requests have doubled since March. With demand pushing operating costs higher and donations declining, Meals on Wheels is calling on Congress to increase supplemental funding for federal programs that provide critical nutrition assistance to seniors facing hunger during the pandemic, including Older Americans Act (OAA) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

7-Year-Old Boy Dies of Coronavirus in Georgia

A 7-year-old boy with COVID-19 has become the youngest known person to die in Georgia since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The African-American boy had no other chronic health conditions, according to data released by the state. The case is from Chatham County, which includes Savannah, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported.

The boy’s death comes amid nationwide debate ahead of the school year about the risks that children face for infection or spread of the coronavirus. There is no indication in the health department’s reports about where or when the child contracted the virus.

Georgia’s previous youngest death involved a 17-year-old African American in Fulton County who had undisclosed health issues in addition to COVID-19. More than 30 people in their 20s have died, state data shows.

Georgia recently topped 4,000 deaths and more than 200,000 confirmed cases.

Fla. Man Exposed by Son to Virus Leaves Hospital After Weeks-Long Battle in ICU

A Florida man who spent weeks fighting COVID-19 at a hospital's intensive care unit after being infected by his 21-year-old son who went out with friends was finally allowed to go home Thursday, NBC Miami reports.

“I’m alive! That’s what I am. I feel amazing. I can't even tell you how I feel," John Place, 42, said outside Westside Regional Medical Center. "I’ve been in the hospital for over 40 days, I was on a ventilator for 20 days. This is the most amazing thing. I want to thank all the doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals here at Westside Regional Medical Center. They saved my life.”

In mid-July, Place's wife, Michelle Zymet, detailed the family's struggle with the virus, which had spread among all members, including their 6- and 14-year-old children, after her stepson went out against her wishes to gather with friends and removed his mask while eating and drinking. Days later, he felt cold symptoms and a friend at the get-together told him she had tested positive for the new coronavirus. By then, it already had taken hold in the young man’s household.

Zymet closed her post by making an impassioned plea for people, especially young adults, to take the virus seriously.

Their story highlights the outcome dreaded by authorities who feared the recent surge of cases hitting younger Floridians would spread to older, more vulnerable people.

Place said Thursday he has lots of plans, starting with taking his daughter swimming.

“This is a true miracle," Zymet said. "One hundred percent I believe in the power of prayer.”

US Adds 1.8 Million Jobs in July, a Sign That Hiring Has Slowed

The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is stalling hiring and slowing an economic rebound.

With confirmed viral cases still elevated in much of the nation and businesses under continued pressure, many employers appear reluctant or unable to hire.

Even counting the hiring of the past three months, the economy has now recovered only about 42% of the 22 million jobs it lost to the pandemic-induced recession, according to the Labor Department’s jobs report released Friday.

'We're Very Far Apart': Virus Aid Talks on Bring of Collapse

A marathon meeting in the Capitol has generated lots of recriminations but little progress on the top issues confronting negotiators on vital COVID-19 rescue money.

The talks are teetering on the brink of collapse. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said of the Thursday night talks: “There’s a handful of very big issues that we are still very far apart” on.

Mnuchin says there are impasses on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says: “We’re very far apart. It’s most unfortunate.”

Both sides say the future of the talks is uncertain. President Donald Trump is considering executive orders to address evictions and unemployment insurance.

US Kids, Parents Perform DIY Tests for Study Probing Rate of Infection Among Children

In a comfy suburb just outside Nashville, a young family swabs their noses twice a month in a DIY study seeking answers to some of the most vexing questions about the coronavirus.

How many U.S. children and teens are infected? How many kids who are infected show no symptoms? How likely are they to spread it to other kids and adults?

“The bottom line is we just don’t know yet the degree to which children can transmit the virus,” said Dr. Tina Hartert of Vanderbilt University, who is leading the government-funded study.

Evidence from the U.S., China and Europe shows children are less likely to become infected with the virus than adults and also less likely to become seriously ill when they do get sick. There is also data suggesting that young children don’t spread the virus very often but that kids aged 10 and up may spread it just as easily as adults. The new study aims to find more solid proof.

“If we don’t see significant transmission within households, that would be very reassuring,” Hartert said.

Some 2,000 families in 11 U.S. cities are enrolled in the DIY experiment, pulled from participants in previous government research. In all, that's 6,000 people. They have no in-person contact with researchers. Testing supplies are mailed to their homes.

They collect their own nasal swabs for COVID-19 tests, and less often blood and stool samples. The specimens are mailed to the study organizers. Participants get text messages asking about symptoms and reminding them to test and they fill out questionnaires.

The study could help determine the safety of in-class education during the pandemic. But results aren’t expected before year’s end.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Negative Hours After Testing Positive

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested negative for a coronavirus infection after testing positive earlier Thursday before he was to meet with President Donald Trump.

The governor’s office says he took the first test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

DeWine has no symptoms but returned to Columbus before Trump landed.

The governor then returned to his home in Cedarville to quarantine for 14 days, but he tweeted Thursday night that he and his wife, Fran, had tested negative.