Virus Updates: Experts Urge Wider Use of N95 Masks; Native Americans Embrace Vaccine

The Biden administration told governors Tuesday it will increase vaccine supplies for all states, including sending out 13.5 million doses per week. However, delays in vaccine shipments and deliveries are likely because of severe weather across parts of the country.

At a CNN town hall Tuesday night, President Joe Biden renewed his promise that a majority of elementary schools will be open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days in office. He said comments by White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier this month that one day a week of in-person learning would meet his goal were "a mistake in the communication."

Meanwhile, the U.S. has reported more than 27 million coronavirus cases and 489,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Former Biden Advisers Raise Concern About Mask Recommendations, Urge Wider Use of N95s

A group of public health experts, including several who advised Joe Biden on COVID-19 during the presidential transition, is urging the administration to enact stronger mask requirements to protect workers as a growing number of allies raise concerns about the new administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

In a letter sent late Tuesday to the administration's top public health officials, the group said that current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on masks don't go far enough and that all health care workers and those at high risk of getting infected should wear medical-grade N95 masks or similar respirators rather than standard surgical masks or cloth face coverings.

"Stronger protective measures are needed immediately to limit exposure and transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to control and end the COVID-19 pandemic," the group wrote. "Action is needed to better protect workers and the public against inhalation exposure to the virus."

The CDC recommends that N95 masks, which filter out at least 95 percent of very small particles, be used only by health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients. In the CDC's most recent guidelines about face coverings, released last week, the agency said it "does not recommend the use of N95 respirators for protection against COVID-19 in non-healthcare settings."

Native Americans Embrace Vaccine, Virus Containment Measures

Joyce Dugan did not hesitate before sitting down inside the Cherokee Indian Hospital for her second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m proud of our hospital,” the 72-year-old former tribal chief said as a nurse quietly prepped her arm. “I’m proud that we’re able to get these shots.”

While minority communities across the United States have struggled to trust the vaccine, the opposite is true for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, a Native American tribe of 16,000 in western North Carolina, and other tribes across the country, which were also quick to adopt coronavirus prevention measures.

The federal Indian Health Service said Tuesday that it has administered nearly 385,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. At a rate of about 18,490 per 100,000, that’s higher than all but five U.S. states, according to an AP analysis of federal data.

The trend owes itself both to a harsh reality — Native Americans and Alaskan Natives are four times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and tradition. Community before self has long been a core principle in Native American culture.

“We already innately have held on to that cultural tradition of taking care of our community," said Abigail Echo-Hawk, director of the Seattle Urban Indian Health Institute and a citizen of the 3,000-member Pawnee Nation. “The rest of the United States could learn from us."

