Virus Updates: Dr. Birx Warns of Phase With ‘Extraordinarily Widespread' Cases

Democrats and Republicans return to Capitol Hill this week to work on a new round of virus relief after $600-a-week unemployment benefits expired Friday, just one day after a report revealed the U.S. economy shrank at a record-breaking 33%.

With more than 4.6 million cases and over 156,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News, the U.S. has the world’s largest coronavirus outbreak.

And as the virus continues to spread across the states, parents are faced with the difficult choice of whether to send their children to school or keep them home for remote learning with many schools across the country set to start this week.

Major League Baseball – which has already had to postpone 19 games in 11 days due to outbreaks among players and staff – also faces difficult decisions. However, Commissioner Rob Manfred says he's confident his sport can get through the regular season and postseason, though not every club might play all 60 games and winning percentage could be used to determine playoff teams.

On Friday, Pharma giants GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur said they'll supply 100 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. as governments buy up supplies in hopes of securing a candidate that works.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Dr. Birx Warns US in New Phase of Pandemic With 'Extraordinarily Widespread' Cases

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said on Sunday that the U.S. is "in a new phase" of battling against the coronavirus pandemic and urged Americans to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

"What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread ... it’s more widespread and it’s both rural and urban," Birx said during an interview on CNN.

"To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus," Birx said. "And that is why we keep saying, no matter where you live in America, you need to wear a mask and socially distance, do the personal hygiene pieces."

Birx said the U.S. virus death toll will depend on how southern and western states with the worst outbreaks respond to the virus over the coming weeks.

The virus is rapidly spreading across much of the Midwest, as well in states like Florida and California that have experienced a significant surge in infections. The Northeast, once the epicenter of the virus, has seen a decline in cases since hitting a peak in April.

"It’s not super spreading individuals, it’s super spreading events and we need to stop those," Birx said. "We definitely need to take more precautions."

