Virus Updates: COVID Field Hospital Reopening in NYC; LA Nears New ‘Safer-at-Home' Order

In a bit of promising news, AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store product that may become the vaccine of choice for the developing world. The vaccine is one of several promising vaccines, including one from Moderna and one from Pfizer and BioNTech, which could be available to the public as soon as Dec. 12.

Over the weekend, the United States topped 12 million cases of COVID-19, according to a tally by NBC News, as the third wave's uncontrolled spread led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to renew calls for Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.

In total, 47 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and are experiencing a percentage increase in cases from over the past 14 days. North and South Dakota and Hawaii are the only states where cases have plateaued.

Thus far, the U.S. has recorded more than 258,000 COVID-related deaths, according to NBC News.

COVID Field Hospital Reopening in NYC

New restrictions begin Wednesday for parts of New York City as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals in one of its boroughs, prompting Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reopen an emergency field hospital as health officials anticipate another surge in the states rising infection rate, NBC New York reports.

The area of New York City that has been a particular concern for Cuomo is Staten Island, where large sections of the borough were already a yellow zone. Staten Island has averaged 209 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past seven days — up 86% from two weeks ago.

"Staten Island is a serious problem. Staten Island is also a problem in terms of overburdening hospitals, and we're running into a hospital capacity issue on Staten Island that we have to be dealing with over these next few days," Cuomo said.

At the request of hospitals on Staten Island, Cuomo announced on Monday the reopening of an emergency facility for COVID patients at South Beach. Roughly 200 patients received treatment at the facility in the spring, state officials said, which is located across from Staten Island University Hospital. The field hospital is expected to open up to COVID patients by Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

New ‘Safer-At-Home' Order On Horizon For LA County as COVID-19 Cases Spike Again

One day after announcing plans to eliminate in person restaurant dining for three weeks due to a COVID-19 surge, Los Angeles County health officials Monday announced a record-high daily number of cases that is expected to trigger a more sweeping "safer-at-home" order, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Exactly what that order will look like was unclear, pending a discussion expected Tuesday between health officials and the county Board of Supervisors. Health officials said last week the order would generally allow only essential and emergency workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes. But county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday the specifics still need to be ironed out with the board.

Ferrer on Monday announced 6,124 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, by far the highest single-day number reported during the pandemic. Although about 1,500 of those cases are the result of a backlog in reporting from Sunday, the number was enough to put the county over the 4,500-case daily average to trigger a new "targeted" Safer At Home order, Ferrer said.

Are Dining Tents a Safe Way to Eat Out During the Pandemic?

Health experts say outdoor dining tents are generally safer than dining inside, but caution that they’re not all equal.

Many restaurants are erecting individual tents, igloos and other outdoor structures that let people who are dining together avoid being indoors, where the coronavirus spreads more easily.

Experts say the structures should be well-ventilated. A tent with four walls and a roof, for example, might not have better ventilation than an indoor dining room.

“The more airflow through the structure, the better it is,” says Dr. Isaac Weisfuse, a public health expert at Cornell University.

Between parties, tents should be cleaned and left open for at least 20 minutes, says Aubree Gordon, an associate professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. She also suggests servers should be able to leave food on a tray outside to minimize contact with diners.