Virus Updates: COVID Cases Increase Among Children; Variant Appears in More States

At the current rate of infection, the Untied States could reach 514,000 coronavirus-related deaths by Feb. 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The grim prediction comes as states across the country slowly begin to lift stay-at-home orders and other restrictions in an effort to revamp the economy and get children back to school. However, states are moving cautiously in part due to a more contagious variant first reported in the United Kingdom that's now spreading in the U.S.

More than 427,000 people have died and more than 25.5 million cases have been reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

COVID-19 Cases Increase Among Children; Rise in New Strain May Be to Blame

The number of children infected by COVID-19 is increasing and experts are concerned about a new strain of the virus that seems to be spreading faster in kids, NBC DFW reports.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 2.7 million children nationwide have tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the latest two-week period, there were nearly 377,000 new cases among children – a 16% increase. Still, children are highly unlikely to die from the virus. Children account for only 0.19% of all COVID-19 deaths, the academy said.

There's also concern about a new strain of the virus. Although the new type is known to spread faster, especially in children, doctors say there's no evidence it's any more deadly.

Read the full story here

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State

This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 500th case.

Alabama, Alaska Announce First Cases of UK Variant

Alabama and Alaska have joined a growing list of states where a COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom — and which is believed to be more transmissible — has been found.

Health officials in Alabama said Wednesday that the variant, B.1.1.7., has been identified in three Alabamians, two of whom are children under 19 and one of whom is an adult.

On Tuesday the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said testing had identified the state's first case of B.1.1.7., in an Anchorage resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in December. They and another person they lived with who also got sick recovered, and both isolated while sick, it said.

The U.K. variant has been detected in more than two dozen states.

It is believed to be more transmissible but it doesn't appear to be more likely to make someone seriously ill or to kill someone, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week.

As more COVID variants are identified across the globe, health experts are suggesting upgrading masks with better filtration, or, if surgical masks are the only options, to "double mask" when out and about.

How Many Variants of the Coronavirus Are There?

There are many circulating around the world, but health experts are primarily concerned with the emergence of three.

A mutation early in the pandemic fueled the spread of the virus around the world, but there had been no notable changes since — until recently, said Ohio State University biologist Daniel Jones.

One of the three main variants experts are watching was discovered in the United Kingdom late last year and has been detected in dozens of countries since. Health officials initially said it didn’t seem to cause worse disease, but some newer information suggests it might — that remains unknown at the moment. It does appear to spread more easily, which could lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.

The variant might become dominant in the U.S. by March, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other variants first detected in South Africa and in Brazil also appear more contagious, experts say.

Data so far suggests current vaccines should still protect against these variants, though there’s some concern their effectiveness may be slightly diminished. There is some evidence that some antibody treatments may be less effective against certain variants.