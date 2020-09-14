Virus Updates: COVID Cases Grow in 11 States; Pfizer Vaccine Could Be Ready This Year

President Donald Trump falsely claimed the nation is "making the last turn" in defeating the coronavirus at an indoor campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday. The event directly defied the governor and his own administration's guidelines, with most attendees going mask-less.

Last week, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci disputed Trump's previous comments that the virus is "rounding a corner" and warned that daily life in the U.S. may not get back to normal until late 2021, when potentially a vaccine could be widely distributed, NBC News reported.

Coronavirus cases are rising in several states, most notably in the Dakotas, where infections have been spurred by schools and universities reopening and mass gatherings like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew hundreds of thousands of people from across the country.

Also over the weekend, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said it will resume phase 3 of its coronavirus vaccine trial. AstraZeneca paused the trial last week after a participant became sick, but an independent review process and a British medical regulator found "that trials in the U.K. are safe to resume," NBC News reported.

The U.S. has more than 6.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 195,000 virus-related deaths, according to a tally from NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S.:

Coronavirus Cases Are Growing in 11 US States as Fauci Warns of 'Disturbing' Data

Coronavirus cases continued to grow over the weekend in nearly a dozen U.S. states as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, warns about the nation’s worrying level of new infections, CNBC reports.

COVID-19 cases were growing by 5% or more, based on a weekly average to smooth out daily reporting, in 11 states as of Sunday, according to a CNBC analysis of data collected by Johns Hopkins University, an increase from eight states on Friday.

The states were Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Wisconsin hit a record high in its average of daily new cases, reporting 1,353 new infections, a roughly 32% increase from a week ago, the Hopkins data shows. Kansas and Montana both hit record highs for new deaths.

The new data comes two days after Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said current data on the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak is "disturbing," disagreeing with President Donald Trump, who said the U.S. outbreak was "rounding the corner."

Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Given to Americans Before End of the Year, CEO Says

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine could be distributed to Americans before the end of the year if found to be safe and effective, CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday.

The drugmaker should have key data from its late-stage trial for the Food and Drug Administration by the end of October, Bourla said during an interview on CBS’ "Face the Nation." If the FDA approves the vaccine, the company is prepared to distribute "hundreds of thousands of doses," he said.

Because of the pandemic, U.S. health officials and drugmakers have been accelerating the development of vaccine candidates by investing in multiple stages of research even though doing so could be for naught if the vaccine ends up not being effective or safe, CNBC reports.

The U.S. pharmaceutical giant has been working alongside German drugmaker BioNTech. In July, the U.S. government announced it would pay the companies $1.95 billion to produce and deliver 100 million doses of their vaccine if it proves safe and effective. The deal was signed as part of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s effort to accelerate development and production of vaccines and treatments to fight the coronavirus.

Teacher Departures Leave Schools Scrambling for Substitutes

With many teachers opting out of returning to the classroom because of the coronavirus, schools around the U.S. are scrambling to find replacements and in some places lowering certification requirements to help get substitutes in the door.

Several states have seen surges in educators filing for retirement or taking leaves of absence. The departures are straining staff in places that were dealing with shortages of teachers and substitutes even before the pandemic created an education crisis.

Teachers in at least three states have died after bouts with the coronavirus since the start of the new school year. It’s unclear how many teachers in the U.S. have become ill with COVID-19, but Mississippi alone reported 604 cases among teachers and staff.

In Salt Lake County, Utah, the state's most populated metropolitan area, more than 80 teachers have either resigned or retired early because of concerns about COVID-19 in schools. More than half of those happened in one of the county's five school districts, Granite School District. All of the district's teachers who left were fined $1,000 for failing to give 30 days' notice.

