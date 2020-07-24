Virus Updates: CDC Changes Isolation Guidance; Fauci Suggests Longer Timeline for Vaccine

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4 million on Thursday, with more than 146,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

In response to a growing outbreak in Florida, President Donald Trump announced he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled in Jacksonville next month. "To have a big convention is not the right time," he said.

The president also on Thursday acknowledged that some schools may need to delay their reopening this fall, shifting from his previous demand for a full reopening of the nation’s schools. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) later released new guidelines for reopening schools that emphasize getting students back in the classroom by laying out the social, emotional and mental risks of keeping students at home.

Remote learning and delayed openings also pose a child care crisis from millions of essential and low-wage workers, especially those with young children, who may not be able to afford child care.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

CDC Changes COVID-19 Guidance on How Long Patients Need to Be Isolated

People who have been confirmed with mild to moderate COVID-19 can leave their isolation without receiving a negative test, according to recently revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Increasing evidence shows that most people are no longer infectious 10 days after they begin having symptoms of COVID-19. As a result, the CDC is discouraging people from getting tested a second time after they recover.

“For most persons with COVID-19 illness, isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications, and with improvement of other symptoms,” the CDC says.

For people who have tested positive but don't have symptoms, "isolation and other precautions can be discontinued 10 days after the date of their first positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 RNA.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Extra Unemployment Aid Expires as Virus Threatens New States

As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal aid that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans was set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to catch them.

Early in the pandemic, with the economy cratering, the federal government added $600 to weekly unemployment checks. That increase ends July 31, though this is the last week recipients will get the extra funds. Meanwhile, Congress is still haggling over next steps and most states will not be able to offer nearly as much while they wrestle with diminishing unemployment trust funds.

Every state offers assistance for at least some unemployed workers based on a portion of their previous earnings. The maximum amounts vary widely, from $235 a week in Mississippi to $1,234 in Massachusetts. The length of time benefits are available ranges from as few as six weeks in Georgia to up to 28 weeks in Montana. Most states normally cut people off after 26 weeks.

Fauci: COVID-19 Vaccine Likely Won't Be Widely Available Until 'Several Months' Into 2021

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that a coronavirus vaccine likely won’t be “widely available” to the American public until “several months” into 2021, CNBC reports.

Public health officials and scientists expect to know whether at least one of the numerous potential Covid-19 vaccines in development is safe and effective by the end of December or early next year, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said during a live Q&A with the Washington Post.

“It is likely that at the beginning of next year we would have tens of millions of doses available,” Fauci said, adding that some drugmakers have predicted more doses than that. “I think as we get into 2021, several months in, that you would have vaccines that would be widely available.”

There are no FDA-approved drugs or vaccines for the coronavirus and more than 150 potential vaccines are being developed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, with at least 25 already in human trials.

Though scientists expect to have an effective vaccine widely available by next year, there is never a guarantee. While drugmakers are racing to make millions of doses of vaccines, there’s a chance the vaccine will require two doses rather than one, potentially further limiting the number of people who can get vaccinated once a vaccine becomes available, experts say.

Additionally, scientists say that questions remain about how the human body responds once it’s been infected with the virus. The answers, they say, may have important implications for vaccine development, including how quickly it can be deployed to the public.

Read the full story on CNBC.com

Outbreak at Alaska Seafood Processing Plant Grows

Nearly 100 workers at a seafood processing plant in Seward, Alaska, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Peninsula Clarion reports they’ve been taken to Anchorage to quarantine. It says the outbreak was identified after an employee at OBI Seafoods tested positive last Sunday. All 262 employees at the plant were tested after and the tests revealed that 96 of them were infected with the coronavirus.

The news came three days after officials say 85 crew members aboard a factory fishing vessel docked in the Aleutian Islands tested positive. OBI Seafoods ordered employees living in company housing not to leave company property.

Detroit Students Attending Summer School Test Positive for COVID-19

At least two Detroit students attending summer school have tested positive for the coronavirus after a judge ordered tests as a condition for attendance in the voluntary classes.

The students were told to self-quarantine with their families, The Detroit News reported Friday.

More than 250 students have been tested since U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow’s order Tuesday. The Detroit district has said more than 600 students have been attending in-person classes since July 13. There’s also an online option.

The testing order followed a lawsuit by activists who are opposed to in-person instruction. The district requires students and staff to wear masks and the number of students in classrooms is limited.

In-person instruction across Michigan was halted in March. Detroit is one of the few districts to reopen classrooms for the summer if families choose to send their kids.

As schools reopen across the country, faculty, teachers and families will need to remain flexible and expect that quick changes may be necessary, an expect in business continuity during disasters told LX News. Chloe Demrovsky is the president and CEO of Disaster Recovery Institute International, which is working with some schools on their reopening plans.

Dr Birx: 'Still an Open Question' How Rapidly Children Under 10 Spread Coronavirus

As the debate continues over whether children should return to school this fall, the coordinator of the White House's coronavirus task force says it's "still an open question" how much children under 10 spread the illness.

"We know that children under 18 are less sick, but there are some that suffer terrible consequences if they have underlying conditions," Dr. Deborah Birx told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY Friday. "What I can't tell you for sure, despite the South Korea study, is whether children under 10 in the United States don't spread the virus the same as children over 10.

Birx said while we know that children under 10 do get infected, it's not clear how rapidly they spread the virus, adding that more studies in the U.S. are still needed.

That's because the U.S hasn't tested enough kids to know one way or another. Earlier this month, Birx told reporters at a White House task force briefing that there isn't enough data to conclude that children are less likely to spread infection to others.

“I think it really comes to the evidence base of what do we have as far as testing in children,” Birx said. “So if you look across all of the tests that we’ve done, and when we have the age, the portion that has been the lowest tested portion is the under-10-year-olds.”

Birx also urged Americans to "change our behavior now" because the recent surge in cases in the southern U.S could make their way north.

The densely packed New York metropolitan area had been the hardest-hit section of the country, but the daily number of cases and deaths declined after a strict lockdown. The number of cases has been growing in southern states, including South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, where hospital officials say they desperately need medication to treat the patients filling up beds.

Birx says it’s difficult for people to understand “how deeply you have to clamp down” with social distancing, hand washing, mask wearing and avoiding crowds to stem the spread of the deadly virus. Birx says that’s why health professionals have “called out the next set of cities” where they see early warning signs. If those cities make changes now, they “won’t become a Phoenix.”

In a stretch of 10 days last month, Arizona health officials reported on seven occasions more than 3,000 daily cases. Arizona’s Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, has more than 100,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,600 deaths.

Read the full story on TODAY.com

Why COVID-19 Test Results Are So Delayed

The enormous number of Americans getting swabbed for the coronavirus has overwhelmed every step of the COVID-19 testing process, creating shortages of critical supplies in laboratories and inundating them with more specimens than they can process, NBC News reports.

The testing spike, which experts say has been particularly dramatic over the past month as more coronavirus hot spots have popped up, has meant waits of up to two weeks or more for test results in some cases — a far from ideal turnaround time.

"The challenges that labs are facing are complex," said Louise Serio, a spokesperson for the American Clinical Laboratory Association, a trade group that represents companies such as Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp. "There is a significant strain on the global supply chain."

Testing capacity is increasing every week, she said, and employees are working round-the-clock to run as many tests as possible, but they are running out of necessary chemicals and other products faster than their manufacturers can replenish them.

The backlog could get worse if the outbreak continues on its current trajectory.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

California Sets New Single-Day High With 157 COVID-19 Deaths

California on Thursday reported 157 new COVID-19 deaths — a single-day high for the nation's most populous state, NBC Bay Area reports.

The state’s total number of confirmed cases increased by 12,040 to 425,616. California topped New York for the state with the most cases earlier this week.

"We cannot afford to ignore #COVID19, or simply hope it goes away," Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted. "We have to take action. TOGETHER. Wear a mask. Physically distance. Wash your hands. Your actions can literally save lives."

State Sen. Steve Glazer is calling on Newsom to reestablish a shelter-in-place order for most parts of California to force the test positivity rate down from 8% to 2%.