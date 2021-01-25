Virus Updates: California Gov. Expected to Lift Stay-Home Order

On Monday, President Joe Biden will reinstate travel rules to help slow the spread of the virus. The restrictions will be on non-American travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries, as well as South Africa.

Meanwhile, top aides to the president began talks with a group of moderate Senate Republicans and Democrats on Sunday over a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package as Biden faces increasing headwinds in his effort to win bipartisan backing for the initial legislative effort of his presidency.

The U.S. surpassed 25 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to a tally by NBC News. The nation has also seen more than 419,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

California Gov. Newsom Expected to Lift Statewide Stay-at-Home Order

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Monday that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state, according to a letter from the California Restaurant Association to its members.

The letter, dated Sunday, said senior officials in the Newsom administration confirmed this with the association.

Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, confirmed to NBC Los Angeles an update to the order is expected Monday morning.

"We see promising signs that California is slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic," the statement said. "We continue to look at what that means for the Regional Stay at Home order and anticipate that the state Department of Public Health will provide a formal update tomorrow morning."

The announcement comes as hospitals across the Bay Area and in other parts of the state now have more available ICU beds, NBC Bay Area reports. The Bay Area’s ICU capacity is now at 23.4%, a notable improvement compared to just a few weeks ago when it was less than 1%.

However, Southern California continues to have 0% available ICU space, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Birx Says Someone Was Giving Trump 'Parallel Data' About COVID Pandemic

Dr. Deborah Birx, the Trump White House coronavirus response coordinator, said in a CBS interview released on Sunday that Former President Donald Trump had been reviewing “parallel” data sets on the coronavirus pandemic from someone inside the administration, CNBC reports.

“I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made,” Birx told Margaret Brennan on CBS News’ “Face The Nation.” “Someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president.”

Birx, who announced her retirement as President Joe Biden took office last week, said she doesn’t know the identity of the person who gave the president different information. She added that there were Covid-19 deniers within the Trump administration.

“There were people who definitely believed that this was a hoax,” she said. “I think the information was confusing at the beginning. I think because we didn’t talk about the spectrum of the disease, everyone interpreted what they knew.”

