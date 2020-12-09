Virus Updates: Calif. Hospitals Low on Beds, Staff; ‘Intense Protests' Over Idaho Mask Mandate

The United States is currently averaging 2,200 coronavirus-related deaths a day, and experts say the crisis is all but certain to get worse because of the fallout from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.

On Tuesday, Food and Drug Administration scientists confirmed Pfizer's vaccine candidate offers strong protection against the virus. The analysis comes ahead of a Thursday meeting where the agency's independent advisers will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend vaccinating millions of Americans.

Meanwhile, a new study on a possible COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca released Tuesday suggests it is safe and about 70% effective.

The U.S. has recorded more than 15 million coronavirus cases and 286,895 total deaths since the pandemic began, according to a tally by NBC News.

California Hospitals Low on Beds, Staff as COVID Hospitalizations Rise

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in California, some hospitals are reaching full capacity while others are facing another issue – a shortage of staff.

One San Jose hospital reached capacity Tuesday as the number of available intensive care unit beds left in all of Santa Clara County dropped to 31, NBC Bay Area reports.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles county saw a record number of hospitalizations Monday, contributing to a spike in health care worker infections that is putting additional staffing pressure on medical centers already struggling to manage rising patient numbers, NBC Los Angeles reports.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said 1,745 health care workers in the county tested positive last week, more than double the number confirmed the prior week. Those infections mean fewer medical workers available to staff beds, exacerbating hospital space issues.

Idaho Health Board Meeting Halted After 'Intense Protests'

Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials' homes — were threatening public safety.

The request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise Police Department came just a few minutes after one health board member, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, tearfully interrupted the online meeting to say she had to rush home from work to be with her son. The board had been expected to vote on a four-county mask mandate in Idaho's most populated region.

“My 12-year-old son is home alone right now and there are protestors banging outside the door,” Lachiondo said.

Another board member, family physician Dr. Ted Epperly, said protests were “not under control at my house,” as well. Protesters went to at least three board members' homes, the Boise Police Department said.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Central District Health parking lot before and during the meeting. The protest at the health building was organized, at least in part, by a loose multi-state group called People's Rights. The group was created by Ammon Bundy, an outspoken opponent of mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic who gained national attention and stoked the so-called “patriot movement” after leading armed standoffs at his father's Nevada ranch in 2014 and at a wildlife refuge in eastern Oregon in 2016. Members of an anti-vaccination group called Health Freedom Idaho also attended the protest. It wasn't immediately known if Bundy attended the Boise protests Tuesday evening.

Other groups are supportive of the proposed mask rule. An organization called the "Pandemic Committee” gathered supportive messages from 600 area residents, putting them on yard signs delivered to the health district building several hours before the meeting was scheduled to begin.

Haley Says Sister-in-Law Died of COVID

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Haley tweeted Tuesday evening that Rhonda Lee Nelson, sister of her husband Michael, “passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid.”

Haley said her sister-in-law “loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed.”

According to an online obituary, Nelson, 53, lived in West Milton, Ohio, and died November 25.