Virus Updates: Calif. Hospital Reopens to Help With Surge; Officials Urge 2nd Vaccine Dose

A new and more infectious variant of the coronavirus, which was first reported in the United Kingdom, has now appeared in New York, officials announced Monday. Cases have also been reported in Florida, California and Colorado.

The U.S. has recorded more than 20.7 million cases and 352,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News. Health officials fear the surge in cases and deaths will continue as post-holiday air travel hit its highest level on Sunday since mid-March.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing the number of shots dispensed to about 4 million, government health officials said.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Community Hospital in Long Beach Reopens to Help Overwhelmed Hospitals

Historic Community Hospital Long Beach reopened Monday for the first time in more than two years and will begin receiving transfer patients to free up other hospitals to care for COVID-19 patients, NBC Los Angeles reports.

The hospital, which opened in 1924 and closed in 2018, will have 11 intensive care unit beds and space for 40 other patients. Coronavirus patients will not be admitted.

"The addition of just even dozens of beds is the difference between someone sitting in a parking lot of the back of an ambulance versus being treated in a professional medical environment with professional medical staff," said spokesman Brandon Dowling, of Community Hospital Long Beach.

Nearly 400 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Long Beach, according to officials. Southern California's ICU capacity is at 0%.

Read the full story here

Health Officials Remind People to Get Their Second Vaccine Doses

Two top American health officials reminded people Monday to get the second dose of their coronavirus vaccines, a message that comes days after Britain announced it was delaying the second round of shots to make them more widely available.

"We have been following the discussions and news reports about reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, changing the dose (half-dose), or mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunize more people against COVID-19," two top officials at the Food and Drug Administration said. "These are all reasonable questions to consider and evaluate in clinical trials."

But changing doses and schedules was a move "not rooted solidly in the available evidence," said the officials, department Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The vaccines have been shown to prevent Covid-19 infection in roughly 95 percent of adults. The one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech requires 21 days between doses, while Moderna's requires 28 days.

"Without appropriate data supporting such changes in vaccine administration, we run a significant risk of placing public health at risk, undermining the historic vaccination efforts to protect the population from COVID-19," they said.

A recent study by the de Beaumont Foundation found that heath officials need to change the language they use to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine in order to build the public's confidence in taking it. LX News talked to de Beaumont Foundation CEO Brian Castrucci, who shared four tips you can use when talking to vaccine skeptics in your life.