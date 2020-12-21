Virus Updates: Biden to Receive Vaccine; 1st Doses of Moderna Vaccine Arrive

As the United States races to distribute the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, the second to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee recommended Sunday that people ages 75 and up and frontline essential workers be next in line to receive vaccines.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, negotiators sealed a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, which would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans. Congress is expected to vote on the package on Monday.

The U.S. has recorded nearly 18 million coronavirus cases and 319,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

First Doses of Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine Arrive Monday

The coronavirus vaccine from Moderna is arriving in hospitals across the country Monday, joining Pfizer's in the nation's arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly six million doses are expected to go out to more than 3,000 locations around the U.S. this week, NBC Boston reported.

Pfizer started shipping its vaccine out to hospitals last weekend, but unlike Pfizer's, Moderna's vaccine doesn’t need to be stored in extremely cold temperatures. Both vaccines are close to 95% effective and require two doses over a period of several weeks.

The Moderna vaccine was being packaged and shipped out from Mississippi and Kentucky Sunday for distribution, just two days after the federal government issued its emergency use authorization.

Biden to Receive COVID Vaccine as Trump Remains on Sidelines

President-elect Joe Biden will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

Monday's event will come the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states, joining Pfizer's in the nation's arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," Biden has said of his decision. Biden and his wife, Jill, will also thank health care workers at the facility where they receive the shots, his incoming press secretary has said.

Top government officials last week joined the first Americans to be inoculated against COVID-19 as part of the largest largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other lawmakers were given doses Friday. They chose to publicize their injections as part of a campaign to convince Americans that the vaccines are safe and effective amid skepticism, especially among Republicans.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive their first shots next week.

The vice president addressed the media on Friday after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Newsom in Quarantine Again After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed Sunday night that Newsom is in quarantine again after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, NBC Bay Area reports.

The staff member did come into contact with Newsom and other staff members, but Newsom and all of the other staff members tested negative for the virus Sunday. The spokesperson said that per state guidelines, the governor will quarantine for 10 days.

“As soon as our office was informed of this positive test, our director of operations initiated the state’s COVID-19 protocols for state emergencies,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working with the California Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Public Health on contact tracing.”