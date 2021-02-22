Virus Updates: Biden to Honor 500K Who Died From COVID-19

The United States reached a grim milestone – one that seemed unfathomable just a year ago – in the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday: more than 500,000 people have died from COVID-19, according to a tally by NBC News. The nation has also reported more than 28 million infections.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is on course to surpass its goal of inoculating 100 million people within its first 100 days in office. The pace of first-dose vaccinations has been largely steady over the past several weeks, hovering around an average of 900,000 shots per day. Although winter storms disrupted thousands of vaccine appointments last week, the administration says the delayed doses will be injected by March 1 and the daily pace of vaccinations will continue to climb.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Biden to Mark Nation Crossing 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths

President Joe Biden will mark the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House on Monday.

The nation passed the grim milestone on Sunday, according to NBC News, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality due to the novel coronavirus.

The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. They will participate in the moment of silence and lighting ceremony.

Biden has made a point of recognizing the lives lost from the virus. His first event upon arriving in Washington for his inauguration a month ago was to deliver remarks at a COVID-19 memorial ceremony.

