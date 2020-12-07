Virus Updates: Biden Meets With Operation Warp Speed Chief; NYC Schools Reopen

With the United States facing what could be a catastrophic winter, top government officials renewed calls over the weekend to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other basic measures. In California, a state now recording about 10,000 new cases each day, officials issued a stay-at-home order for some 30 million people.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced his lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for the coronavirus. He is being treated at a hospital in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Congress continues negotiations on a $908 billion coronavirus relief bill Monday. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday both Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will support the bill, which will reportedly include $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits but not a direct $1,200 payment.

The U.S. has recorded more than 14 million coronavirus cases and 283,000 deaths during the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Biden to Meet With Operation Warp Speed Chief Vaccine Adviser Moncef Slaoui This Week

Operation Warp Speed’s top scientist Moncef Slaoui will meet with President-elect Joe Biden this week about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the researcher said Sunday.

The meeting is a critical next step in the transition process, which President Donald Trump administration delayed for weeks while falsely claiming that the election he lost was rigged, NBC News reports.

“We haven't had any meetings yet. I know we have a meeting this coming week and we really look forward to it because actually things have been really very appropriately planned,” Slaoui said on CBS' “Face the Nation."

He pushed back, however, on Biden’s claim that there was no detailed plan for the vaccine rollout, suggesting that the "confusion" was because states are responsible for "actually delivering" the vaccine.

Citing Low Virus Rates in Schools, NYC Again Reopens Schools

It's back to school again for some New York City schoolchildren, weeks after the schools were closed to in-person learning because of rising COVID-19 infections.

The city's public school system, which shut down in-person learning earlier this month, will bring back on Monday preschool students and children in kindergarten through fifth grade whose parents chose a mix of in-school and remote learning. Special education students in all grades who have particularly complex needs will be welcomed back starting Thursday.

Middle school and high school will remain all remote at least until after the holiday break, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said.

De Blasio announced Nov. 18 that public school buildings would close because the city had crossed a threshold set earlier of 3% of all the coronavirus tests performed over a seven-day period coming back positive.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests is now over 5%, according to the city's figures, but de Blasio has said it's safe to reopen schools with beefed-up testing protocols — in part because few infections have been linked to the schools.