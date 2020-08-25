Virus Updates: 1 Death, 53 Cases Tied to Maine Wedding; Georgia Tech Quarantines Fraternity

The World Health Organization says using plasma from the recovered to treat COVID-19 is still considered an "experimental" therapy and that the preliminary results showing it may work are still "inconclusive." Monday's announcement came after the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization of convalescent plasma treatment for the coronavirus Sunday.

Meanwhile, an entire fourth grade class in Mississippi is now in quarantine after a student and more than half of a school’s fourth grade teachers tested positive for the coronavirus. Lafayette County School District students returned to school on Aug. 5 on a split schedule so that only half of the student body was in the classroom on any given day.

As professional sports adjust to playing with new safety measures amid the pandemic, the NFL says a New Jersey lab gave players from 11 different teams 77 false positive COVID-19 tests. The testing issues demonstrate the precarious position the NFL is in less than three weeks from the regular-season opener.

The U.S. currently has more than 5.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 178,000 deaths, according to a tally from NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

More Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death Tied to Maine Wedding

The number of coronavirus cases tied to a recent wedding and reception in Maine now stands at 53, with one death, NBC Boston reports.

On Saturday, the Maine Center for Disease Control announced dozens of new positive tests associated with events at the Tri-Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket and The Big Moose Inn in Millinocket.

On Friday, Millinocket Regional Hospital had announced one of the people connected to the events died.

Last week, the inn was issued an “imminent health hazard citation” by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention for having 65 people in an indoor space while only 50 people are allowed under Maine’s COVID-19 laws.

Read the full story here

Georgia Tech Quarantines Fraternity, Reports 51 New COVID-19 Cases

A fraternity at the Georgia Institute of Technology was placed under quarantine over the weekend after at least 17 more of its members contracted COVID-19, the school said in a statement.

Officials at Georgia Tech announced the new cases at the fraternity on Saturday, saying the previously reported cluster of at least eight members had risen by 17, NBC News reports.

"All residents of the house have been tested and Georgia Tech is turning the house into an isolation location," the school said in a statement. "Residents who have not tested positive will relocate elsewhere to quarantine until they can return safely to normal activities."

On Sunday, the Atlanta-based public university reported 51 new cases of the virus, bringing its total number of cases since March to 302. The school did not specify if any of the additional 51 cases were linked to the fraternity cluster.

Read the full story here

Laith Mekouar was a freshman at James Madison University when the coronavirus pandemic closed his campus back in March. Mekouar discusses how his college experience will change in the fall and how he feels about returning to school with coronavirus cases rising.

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 Infections Move Fast, Far

The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country.

From the city of Sturgis, which is conducting mass testing for its roughly 7,000 residents, to health departments in at least six states, health officials are trying to track outbreaks from the 10-day rally which ended on Aug. 16. They face the task of tracking an invisible virus that spread among bar-hoppers and rallygoers, who then traveled to over half of the counties in the United States.

An analysis of anonymous cell phone data from Camber Systems, a firm that aggregates cell phone activity for health researchers, found that 61% of all the counties in the U.S. have been visited by someone who attended Sturgis, creating a travel hub that was comparable to a major U.S. city.

“Imagine trying to do contact tracing for the entire city of (Washington), D.C., but you also know that you don't have any distancing, or the distancing is very, very limited, the masking is limited,” said Navin Vembar, who co-founded Camber Systems. “It all adds up to a very dangerous situation for people all over the place. Contact tracing becomes dramatically difficult."

Health departments in four states, including South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wyoming, have reported a total of 81 cases among people who attended the rally. South Dakota health officials said Monday they had received reports of infections from residents of two other states — North Dakota and Washington. The Department of Health also issued public warnings of possible COVID-19 exposure at five businesses popular with bikers, saying it didn't know how many people could have been exposed.

Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health, on Friday advised people to quarantine for two weeks if they attended the rally.

She said, “We’re expecting that we’re going to see many more cases associated with Sturgis."

USC Reports ‘Alarming' Spike in Coronavirus Cases

USC health officials reported on Monday an “alarming” spike of 43 coronavirus cases confirmed in off-campus housing facilities, along with 100 students in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19, NBC Los Angeles reports.

According to Dr. Sarah Van Orman, head of USC Student Health, 14 cases were identified through general population testing among students not showing any symptoms, while 29 more were confirmed through contact tracing and testing of people showing symptoms or who were exposed to the illness.

“Los Angeles is at a critical juncture in public health,” Orman wrote in a Monday virus update. “While no students have been hospitalized to this point, we all need to work together to protect those in our community who may be at higher risk of severe disease and prevent serious health outcomes for all. Your role in containing, or conversely, accelerating the rapid spread of COVID-19, can mean the difference between safely returning to a modified ‘new normal,’ or having a prolonged period of remote-only academic experience and closed facilities.”

She urged students “in the vicinity of USC, especially those living with housemates or suite-mates,” to get tested weekly through the university's “Pop Testing” program. Orman also noted that the spike in cases occurred despite restrictions on on-campus instruction and activities.

From moving lecture classes online to limiting roommates per dorm room, colleges and universities across the country are proposing changes to student life that will allow them to reopen campuses safely in the fall.