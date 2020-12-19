Vaccinations to Resume at Suburban Hospital After Being Paused Due to Adverse Reactions

Officials at Advocate Condell Medical Center in suburban Libertyville say they will resume coronavirus vaccinations of staff members on Sunday after pausing the injections following reactions in four staffers who received the treatment this week.

The decision to pause vaccinations was made Friday after four individuals who received the treatment experienced tingling and elevated heartrates shortly after receiving the injection.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing vaccinations at Condell, which will allow us time to better understand what may have caused these reactions,” officials said in a statement Friday.

Hospital officials say they conducted a “thorough internal review,” consulting with infectious disease and clinical experts, and decided to resume their vaccination program on Sunday.

According to officials, one of the four cases appears to be a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine. The individual who suffered the reaction was hospitalized overnight for monitoring, but officials say that the person has been discharged.

The other three individuals were dealing with more typical reactions to the vaccine, and all are doing well on Saturday, officials say.

The hospital will make one change to its procedures, increasing the so-called “post-vaccine evaluation period” to 30 minutes after injection, a move they say is more stringent than CDC recommendations for the vaccine.

Approximately 6,000 staff members in the hospital’s system have gotten the vaccine so far, according to the press release.