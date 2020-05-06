US Virus Updates: Tyson Reopens Iowa Plant; Mich. Sees Record Turnout With Mail-in Voting

As governors across the U.S. reopen their states, new analyses released Tuesday bring into question the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis.

One analysis done by the Associated Press found that apart from New York's progress, the virus is still quickly spreading across the U.S. These findings beg the question: Is it responsible to reopen businesses? Scientists say no, not yet.

"Make no mistakes: This virus is still circulating in our community, perhaps even more now than in previous weeks," said Linda Ochs, director of the Health Department in hard-hit Shawnee County, Kansas.

Adding to the economic chaos, states are also facing an uneven distribution of virus relief funds from the federal government. Another analysis done by the Associated Press found that some states with small populations, like Alaska, Montana, Wyoming and Hawaii, took in an out-sized share of the $150 billion that was designed to address coronavirus-related expenses, when measured by the number of positive tests for the COVID-19 disease.

As the nation continues to grapple with the virus, the death toll rose above 71,000 with over 1.2 million confirmed infections nationwide as of Wednesday morning, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Tyson Will Reopen Waterloo Plant Where Hundreds Sickened

Tyson Foods will begin limited operation Thursday of its huge pork processing plant in Waterloo, more than two weeks after closing the facility because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers, the company announced Tuesday.

Tyson said workers have been invited to tour the plant Wednesday to see enhanced safety measures and social distancing procedures that have been implemented. The plant has been closed since April 22, and the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 444 workers have tested positive for the virus.

The company said in a news release that local officials, union leaders and others toured the plant to see the changes.

The plant is Arkansas-based Tyson's largest pork processing operation, with the ability to process 19,500 hogs per day. That accounts for 3.9% of the U.S. pork processing capacity, according to the National Pork Board.

All those who will return to work have been tested for COVID-19, the disease cased by the virus, the company said. Those who have tested positive will remain on sick leave until they can return to work.

President Donald Trump is using the Defense Production Act to order meat and poultry plants hit hard by the coronavirus to stay open. More than a dozen plants have closed because of COVID-19 outbreaks among their workers. One union says 20 employees have died.

Michigan Holds Largely Mail-Based Elections, Gets Record Turnout

Michigan communities saw record turnout for local elections Tuesday, as voters participated in largely mail-based contests that could be a blueprint for the presidential battleground in November.

In a first, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office automatically sent absentee ballot applications to all 740,000 registered voters in roughly 50 municipalities — about 10% of the electorate — to discourage in-person voting in a state where nearly 4,200 people have died from coronavirus complications. Turnout was projected to be at least 22%, nearly double the average for May elections.

Voters decided school tax, bonding and other proposals.

“People want to vote and weigh in on critical issues in their communities. ... Even in crisis, democracy is essential,” Benson, a Democrat, said.

Each jurisdiction had at least one place for in-person voting, though only about 850 people had done so as of late afternoon. Absentee ballots — roughly 180,000 had been returned by 6:30 p.m. — accounted for 98% of the vote.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in March used her emergency powers to expand absentee voting by letting the state mail ballot applications with postage-paid return envelopes to every voter in 53 communities across 33 counties.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.