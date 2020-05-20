US Virus Updates: Judge Approves Mail-in Voting in Texas; Justice Dept. Warns California on Church Restrictions

As all 50 states ease their lockdowns against the coronavirus, public health officials in some states are being accused of bungling infection statistics or even deliberately using a little sleight of hand to make things look better than they are.

The result is that politicians, business owners and ordinary Americans who are making decisions about reopenings and other day-to-day matters risk being left with the impression that the virus is under more control than it actually is.

On Tuesday, Democrats in the Senate assailed the Trump administration's economic response to the coronavirus crisis and pressed Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on the White House's push to reopen the economy without first implementing a national program to provide workers safety.

Also Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview with FOX News that he is not taking hydroxychloroquine, but "wouldn't hesitate" to if his physician recommended it. President Donald Trump said Monday his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested it from the White House physician.

The U.S. has 1.5 million cases and nearly 92,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Texas Voters Afraid of Virus Can Cast Mail-in Ballots, Federal Judge Rules

Texas voters afraid of contracting the coronavirus can cast their ballots by mail in upcoming elections, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

In a 74-page decision, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery wrote that the coronavirus pandemic had left the world “without immunity and fearfully disabled.”

The decision came after the Texas Democratic Party and individual voters filed a suit last month arguing that the state’s denial of mail-in ballots during a pandemic was a violation of their constitutional rights.

Justice Department Warns California About Restrictions on Churches

The Justice Department on Tuesday sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressing concerns about how soon churches will be allowed to resume in-person services and raising Constitutional issues.

The letter takes issue with state plans to allow the resumption of in-person religious services, which is scheduled to start after manufacturing and officework are allowed to resume.

It also cites a past statement from U.S. Attorney Bill Barr that says, "government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity."

Tuesday's letter also says that the state's stay-at-home order "does not appear to treat religious activities and comparable nonreligious activities the same."

